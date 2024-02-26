GCCEC Upgrades with VuePix Infiled

The Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre (GCCEC) has seriously upgraded its technical production capacity, with new capabilities and technology across AV disciplines.

When it comes to upgrades, the newest additions to the GCCEC through ULA Group can best be described as timely, in demand, and gargantuan. Speaking with Chris Davey, Executive Manager – Technology from the GCCEC, “We pride ourselves on staying ahead of the game, and we like a big inventory!” And this latest upgrade has certainly not disappointed.

A significant investment in VuePix Infiled LED panels, along with new video, lighting and sound equipment, make up the increased inventory, with Chris noting its necessity due to the large number of high-profile events with high technical expectations produced in-house.

With a 2.9mm pixel pitch, the VuePix Infiled AR Series LED panels recently acquired came about from; “a technical need for a finer pixel pitch.” Chris reflects on the previous ER Series screen purchased for the 2018 Commonwealth Games, noting while the 4.8mm was fit for purpose at the time, being able to stay innovative in the shows they deliver was paramount. The finer pitch means, “you can change the types of events you deliver. New looks, interactive backdrops, and techniques like bringing the speaker into the content.”

With the goal of facilitating big looks, the ability to build a screen up to 30m wide meets the needs of ambitious clients, while also having the flexibility of being broken up across multiple gigs. According to Chris, a lot of tech clients come through seeking, “big LED and lighting looks. Having a significant amount of high-resolution LED and lighting inventory allows us to deliver on our client’s needs”.

Being a venue with uniquely flexible spaces, the ease of being able to install the panels quickly, day to day, with many room turns and resets has been achievable through Brompton Tessera SX40 4K LED video processors, the ease of installation, and the serviceability of the panels. “The Brompton processors make it easy to spec your system out, to cable it, fault find, and get the telemetry,” Chris explains.

Being the first time the venue has purchased Brompton processors after positive feedback from people in the industry and other vendors; “The investment is already paying off by the telemetry it gives back to you if you have any issues. Going down to that finer pitch, the processing side of things is an integral part.”

Quick and easy to install LED panels were also important in being able to deliver on different client needs in the various blank spaces the venue offers. Having front and back serviceable panels, with everything being completely magnetic, compared with putting up projection screens and projectors makes the whole process simple, with the Brompton processing tying it together with, “the speed of how the interface works,” and, “how quickly the guys can learn the program and put a system together,” Chris notes.

To augment the upgrade, a healthy investment was made across the board on the centre’s video, lighting and sound equipment. The time was right to, “build on an already substantial inventory offering,” Chris relays. And build they did!

Along with Martin Mac Aura PXLs, Ayrton Mistrals, Allen & Heath dLive consoles and mix racks, Christie 4K 25M Series projectors, Barco 4k processing, EXE d8+ hoists and a big stack of Riedel Bolero wireless comms, the piece de resistance, according to Chris, was the L-Acoustics K3 line array PA system. 24 boxes of K3, eight KS28 subs, with fill and processing to compliment, have become the dedicated arena PA, able to meet the needs of clients and business. “Such a great system; flexible, light, easy to install. Being a blank canvas venue with flexible spaces, having a PA that’s quick and easy to install, derig, and put up the next day in multiple different configurations was very important. And the sound quality it delivers is world class.”

With the new inventory making its debut at the Tim Tszyu vs Brian Mendoza World Title Fight, the investment already appears to be paying for itself with the delivery of SPL and sound coverage required of these types of events being able to hit the mark. Positive feedback already garnered on the sound quality from high end clients to the audio novice will no doubt ensure the GCCEC stays ahead of the game, with their even bigger inventory.

www.gccec.com.au

www.vuepix.tv

www.ulagroup.com