Get Educated at ENTECH!

ENTECH Roadshow has announced the full programme of education sessions that will be running in the ENTECH Education Theatres on the show floor. Attendance is free with show registration.
ENTECH kicks off at The Concourse, Chatswood, Sydney on Monday 10 October. Wednesday 12 October sees it roll into the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre’s Bay 22 (near Goldfields) before heading up to Brisbane’s RICC at RNA – Showgrounds on Monday October 17th.
Doors open at 11 am in each city, and the Education Theatres start at 11.30am. The legendary Chameleon Happy Hour kicks off at 4:30 pm with giveaways and prizes, and the show closes at 6 pm. If you haven’t already, register here: https://regonsite.eventsair.com/entech-2022/reg/Site/Register
Here’s the full education session rundown:
|Theatre A
|Session
|11:30 – 12:15
|ETC Hoisting Solutions
If you thought that the safety, convenience and flexibility of an automated hoist system was out of reach because of the size of your budget or your venue, think again. The Prodigy P2 hoist and ETC Control system brings you the performance you need with simple installation, high flexibility and simple yet powerful control. Presented by Andrew Maher – Business Development Manager – Venues & Consultants, Jands.
|12:30 – 13:15
|Robe Transferrable LED Engine Technology – The revolution in LED source fixtures
Let the light shine with the world’s first TRANSFERABLE ENGINE, guiding us now and into the future. The TRANSFERABLE ENGINE – an intelligent, powerful and ecofriendly lighting solution! Presented by Anthony Murdoch – National Account Manager, Jands.
|13:30 – 14:15
|Affordable Wireless Comms…. it’s not a myth!
Brad Kivela from NAS presents an overview of Pliant’s CrewCom and MicroCom wireless intercom systems. Pliant wireless systems offer rental companies and small to medium venues reliable, professional intercom solutions that don’t cost a fortune. Join us to see and hear why many customers now enjoy reliability with Pliant intercom systems.
|14:30 – 15:15
|d&b audiotechnik Workflow – from prediction to delivery and everything in between NAS’ Dave Jacques presents a 45 minute overview of d&b audiotechnik’s software technologies, which provide production companies and AV systems integrators the tools and knowledge to successfully understand the project, before it’s even a project!
|15:30 – 16:15
|Solving Power Gremlin Problems
If you have ever had an RCD or MCB trip at a gig, then this seminar is for you. The clever engineers at LSC have spent the last two years learning everything there is to know about RCDs and Earth Leakage. In this seminar, Richie Mickan, LSC’s Product Manager, will explain a number of hidden traps and simple solutions that will enable you to provide reliable power to your audio, video or lighting rig.
The seminar includes an interactive Kahoot! Quiz, so bring your mobile device and have the app or website open and ready to get involved. You might even win a limited edition Justin Case t-shirt.
|Theatre B
|Session
|11:45 – 12:30
|AV over IP – What you need to know
Justin Barnard from Audio Visual Distributors presents a 45 minute session on AV over IP – what everyone should know regarding bandwidth requirements and security considerations.
|12:45 – 13:30
|Video Conferencing Audio Justin Barnard from Audio Visual Distributors presents a session on the importance of Audio in UCC environments and how is this achieved and fine-tuned. Topics covered include Acoustic Echo Cancelation, Microphone and Speaker Equalization and DSP setup.
|13:45 – 14:30
|Lifting the veil on laser systems
Ben Rawnsley from AVE will be presenting show laser systems from Laserworld, RTI, and TARM. Learn what type of laser systems are required for different events, how to integrate lasers into your show using existing DMX consoles, and laser safety.
|14:45 – 15:30
|Eurovision Song Contest 2022 – Breaking records in terms of automatic redundancy
Luca Giaroli from Direct Out Technologies presents this session on the use of the Prodigy.MP in the broadcast of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 (ESC2022). Broadcast to more than 50 countries worldwide and attracting upwards of 200 million viewers, the ESC2022 employed the most extensive DirectOut audio infrastructure so far used at the event, setting new standards in the reliability of its sound.
|15:45 – 16:30
|L-Acoustics L-ISA Hyperreal Sound
An overview of L-Acoustics L-ISA Hyperreal Sound and its advantages over traditional stereo and LCR reproduction. Hear how L-ISA is revolutionising live sound globally, and just how easy it is to implement object-based mixing on the L-ISA software platform. Presented by Damien Juhasz – Applications Engineer L-Acoustics APAC.
