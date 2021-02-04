GLP Streamer





Responding to the current trend for streaming and videoconferencing, necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic and social lockdown, GLP has designed Streamer. This is a small, versatile LED light source whose sole purpose is to present hosts, interviewees and collaborators in professional, studio-type lighting with the ability to be fully remote controlled by a lighting designer, if required. UL-listed, the spec includes flicker-free high intensity output, with a colour temperature range of 1900-5600K, provided by three different colour sets of LEDs.





Kenderdine Electrical kelpls.co.nz or (09) 302 4100













