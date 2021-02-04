New Gear
4 Feb 2021
GLP Streamer
Responding to the current trend for streaming and videoconferencing, necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic and social lockdown, GLP has designed Streamer. This is a small, versatile LED light source whose sole purpose is to present hosts, interviewees and collaborators in professional, studio-type lighting with the ability to be fully remote controlled by a lighting designer, if required. UL-listed, the spec includes flicker-free high intensity output, with a colour temperature range of 1900-5600K, provided by three different colour sets of LEDs.
Kenderdine Electrical kelpls.co.nz or (09) 302 4100
Subscribe
Published monthly since 1991, our famous AV industry magazine is free for download or pay for print. Subscribers also receive CX News, our free weekly email with the latest industry news and jobs.