GROUP TECHNOLOGIES WELCOMES NEW BRAND MANAGER FOR SOUND DEVICES

Group Technologies welcomes Mitchell Lockyer-Lane as their new Brand Manager for Sound Devices LLC.

With a 20-year career spanning customer service, pre-sales engineering, business development and account management, Mitch brings with him a deep understanding of the broadcast, audio and communications industries across Australia.

From production and theatre, to commercial integration and installations, Mitch has engaged with a sizable cross-section of the market. Mitch explains that this multi-industry approach will aid him in leveraging the capabilities of the Sound Devices brand through a focus on interdisciplinary optimisation:

“I am very pleased to be a new part of a great company with great people. I’m looking forward to taking Sound Devices, a brand with strong roots in broadcast, and harnessing their mission critical-oriented designs to elevate additional sectors, such as the world of live production,” says Mitchell.

The team at GT are primed to support Mitch as he embraces opportunities across the national RF industry landscape and beyond. In his downtime, Mitch enjoys long distance running and is a fervent high-end Hi-Fi enthusiast.