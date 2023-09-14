GROUP TECHNOLOGIES WELCOMES NEW BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER (NSW/ACT)

Group Technologies would like to welcome Shaun Hay as their new Business Development Manager for the NSW/ACT division.

A life-long audio professional, Shaun brings with him 20 years of music industry experience, encompassing an exhaustive collection of disciplines. From studio mixing and mastering, to live touring, sound design for film, equipment retail, and even lecturing in Professional Audio, Shaun has engaged with a sizable cross-section of the industry.

With over a decade of live sound experience, Shaun is no stranger to the production sector, having spent considerable time as both a freelance live engineer and a resident venue Technical Manager. Bolstered by an extensive background in AV, Theatre, staging and hire, Shaun is well-versed in crafting solutions for a variety of industry professionals. “We are very excited to welcome Shaun on board, and eager to see him contribute to our growth throughout the NSW/ACT sectors. The future of this division is looking bright, and we can’t wait to see Shaun harness his expertise in helping facilitate some outstanding solutions for our partners.” – Daniel Grist, National Sales Manager (Professional Audio), Group Technologies “I’m excited to be joining Group Technologies, who have been a leader in the Pro Audio distribution field in this country for a long time. To be able to work with some of the industry’s leading audio brands is a dream come true, and I look forward to representing them in NSW & ACT while continuing to grow their presence,” explains Shaun.

Steadily increasing their national reach, the team at GT are primed to support Shaun as he embraces opportunities across the NSW/ACT industry landscape and beyond. When he’s not dabbling in music production in his home studio, Shaun enjoys Basketball and DJing.