Guns N’ Roses Tour with Austrian Audio Mics

Legendary hard rock band Guns N’ Roses have been touring the world this year, delivering hard-hitting shows throughout North America after having played in Europe and the Middle East over the summer. With them on tour is front of house engineer Dave Natale, who has used Austrian Audio mics for two of the most recent Rolling Stones tours.

For the Guns N’ Roses World Tour, Natale has employed Austrian Audio OC18 precision microphones for overheads and CC8 true condenser microphones on the hi-hat, ride cymbal and cowbell on drummer Frank Ferrer’s kit.

Richard Fortus Dave Natale

Not only are these Vienna, Austria-made mics delivering on the drums, but Richard Fortus, Guns N’ Roses guitarist, also liked what he hears: “Dave put the Austrian Audio mics on my amps when he started with us. I have been so impressed with the sound of the OC18 on my Magnatone amps live that I had to try them in my studio as well. I’m blown away by the detail and warmth. An absolute classic.”

The Guns N’ Roses World Tour 2023 stopped at many cities throughout the US and Canada, and concluded on November 5 in Toluca, Mexico.