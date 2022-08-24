Harman Changes JBL’s Top End in Australia

HARMAN Professional Solutions last week announced “a strengthening and refinement of the JBL Professional Performance Audio distribution in Australia.”

In a nutshell, the top-of-the-line VTX and VRX line array series will move from being distributed by CMI Music & Audio to being distributed by MadisonAV. CMI has been a Harman distributor since 2017, and MadisonAV came on board to handle the install portfoilio in 2020.

CMI Music and Audio will continue to distribute BRX Modular Portable Line Array Systems and will distribute the new JBL SRX900 Series of powered line arrays. The family, which includes dual 6.5-inch and dual 10-inch powered line array elements and 18-inch and dual 18-inch powered subwoofers, is ideal for rental companies, fixed installations and musicians seeking the ultimate combination of performance and portability.

MadisonAV will distribute the JBL VRX900 Series of Constant Curvature line array loudspeakers and the VTX family of products. This includes the newest members of JBL’s VTX line array series, the VTX A6 subcompact dual 6.5-inch passive line array element and the B15 compact, arrayable 15-inch subwoofer.

“2022 has been an exciting year of product launches from JBL Professional with both the SRX900 Series and VTX A6 line arrays being launched. Australia is a very important market for HARMAN Professional Solutions and we are focused on growing and strengthening our line array business there.”, said Amar Subash, VP and GM, APAC. “The refinements to the Australian distribution announced leverages the strength of the brand, our products and the strengths of Harman’s two well established distributors: CMI Music and Audio and MadisonAV”