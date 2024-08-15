HaveFun Live Show Elevates Singapore’s Entertainment Scene with L-Acoustics A Series

New 450-capacity venue in Bugis+ retail complex brings premium live music experiences with advanced L-Acoustics concert sound system

Singapore’s entertainment landscape has taken a significant step forward in 2024 with the introduction of HaveFun Live Show, an innovative live music venue setting a new standard for nightlife in the city. Located on the seventh floor of the central Bugis+ retail complex, this 10,000 sq ft space is introducing a fresh concept that’s capturing the attention of live music enthusiasts.

Flint Lu, Director of Goodwill Entertainment Holding and a veteran in the entertainment industry, recognized a gap in Singapore’s live music scene. The city was ready for a venue that could offer more than just music – it needed a full sensory experience. Lu envisioned a destination that would attract top Chinese, Taiwanese, and K-pop artists and provide Singaporean fans with an exceptional concert experience.

“Our goal was to create a venue that would bring something new to Singapore,” Lu explains. “A space where the music truly resonates with the audience.”

To realize this vision, Lu understood the importance of a high-quality sound system that could match the venue’s aspirations while complementing its visual elements. L-Acoustics, renowned for its professional concert sound systems, was a clear choice. HaveFun Live Show partnered with L-Acoustics Certified Provider Distributor Concept Systems Technologies to develop an audio setup to elevate the live music experience.

Gerald Fong, Project and Sales Director at Concept Systems, approached the project with meticulous attention to detail. “We faced the challenge of delivering powerful, high-quality sound without obstructing the venue’s impressive visual features,” reveals Fong. “The L-Acoustics A Series proved to be the perfect solution.”

Utilizing L-Acoustics Soundvision 3D modeling software, Fong and his team designed a system to deliver consistent, high-quality sound throughout the venue while maintaining clear sightlines to the giant LED screens. The compact yet powerful nature of the A Series loudspeakers allowed for strategic placement that optimized both audio and visual experiences.

The resulting deployment features an L/R system of five L-Acoustics A15i line array speakers per side, complemented by eight KS28 subwoofers for a powerful low-end. Side-fill consists of an A15i Wide per side, while two A10i Focus per side comprise a rear delay system. Front-fill is covered by six X8 coaxial boxes. The entire system is driven by three LA4X, and two LA12X amplified controllers managed by an L-Acoustics P1 processor distributed over a Milan-AVB network through an L-Acoustics LS10 switch.

This configuration ensures that every note reaches the audience with clarity and impact while the speakers remain visually unobtrusive.

“The A Series loudspeakers gave us the flexibility to design a system that delivers exceptional sound without compromising the visual impact of the LED walls,” Fong adds. “It’s a win-win for both audio and visual elements of the show.”

HaveFun Live Show’s design goes beyond just sound. The venue boasts a runway stage that brings performers closer to their audience, seating up to 450 fans. Large LED walls and advanced lighting systems enhance each performance.

“The response has been very positive,” Fong notes. “Both the client and customers have expressed appreciation for the sound quality.” The venue’s music director, who is deeply involved in programming and production, has also praised the L-Acoustics concert sound system’s performance and dynamic range.

The success is evident – HaveFun Live Show is now fully booked throughout the week, demonstrating its popularity and consistently delivering high-quality production. It’s not just a new venue; it’s a new benchmark for the live music experience in Singapore.

To find out more about the HaveFun Live Show, please visit www.havefunkaraoke.com/havefun-liveshow

Learn more about Concept Systems Technologies at www.concept-systems.com.sg