Hayes Fuentes joins Bose Professional

Bose Professional is excited to announce that Hayes Fuentes has joined the ANZ Team, looking after key accounts in Victoria, Tasmania, and his home country of New Zealand.

Originally cutting his teeth in the live scene as both a musician and audio engineer, Hayes also spent time mixing in a studio environment. After that, he fell into the AV space where he has excelled across the ANZ market for the last 11 years.

“I’m pumped to be joining the Bose Professional Team, and to be representing one of the most respected brands in our industry. I am really looking forward to the challenge, and re-engaging with the Victorian, Tasmanian and our Kiwi key accounts and end users,” commented Hayes.

Hayes’s extensive experience working in the professional Audio Visual and Production industry, with notable experience working in Corporate, Government/Defence & Education sectors, is what drew Bose towards him joining the team.

Rob Phillips, Bose Professional Sales Manager ANZ, remarked “Hayes experience as an integrator, designing, selling, and integrating commercial AV solutions, as well as working on the distribution side of the industry the last few years really made him stand out when we started looking for a new Account Manager. His reputation is impeccable, his broad knowledge of the market is excellent, and his long-standing relationships with our key partners made him an easy fit. Plus, he’s just an all-round nice guy too!”.

Hayes has already commenced at Bose Professional and is hitting the ground running this week. If you would like to reach out his contact email is Hayes_Fuentes@bose.com.