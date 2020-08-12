Help Save the Victorian Events Industry

via the Save Victorian Events team…

Over the last fortnight, more than 1,100 members of the event industry – including from more than 480 individual businesses – have sent emails to the Minister for Tourism and Major Events and the Minister for Creative Industries asking them to support Victoria’s event industry.

This is a really strong response and a great first step, and shows an industry that does want to be heard.

So many thanks for your help with this.

The next step in building support is letting all members of Victoria’s parliament understand the situation our event industry is facing.

It would be great if you could use the template on this page to send an email to your local members of the Victorian Parliament to ask them to actively support our industry.

https://savevictorianevents.good.do

When you put in your postcode into the template and hit FIND, it will automatically bring up the members of parliament that represent your local area and address the email to them. The member of the Legislative Assembly who represents your electorate and the five members of the Legislative Council who represent your region.

It would be great if you could add a few lines to the email to share about your own situation at the moment. Our industry is all about people so it is important that they can hear about the very real challenges you are facing.

The support we are seeking from the Victorian government includes:

Funding support for businesses in the event industry – including revisiting the Business Support Fund for the many event industry businesses that have not been eligible.

for businesses in the event industry – including revisiting the Business Support Fund for the many event industry businesses that have not been eligible. Working with the industry to develop a proactive plan to get events up and running again as soon as it is safe to do so.

to get events up and running again as soon as it is safe to do so. Leading by example. For the state government, and its agencies, to commit to continuing to hold their events as soon as restrictions are lifted.

It would be great if you could add your voice to this effort. It takes just 30 seconds to click on this link, put in your details and hit send.

It would also be great if you could please share this widely with your event industry colleagues – as the number of people who respond really does matter.

Twitter: @saveviceventsfacebook.com/saveviceventshelp@savevictorianevents.com.au #savevictorianevents

We all love of industry, so if we work together we will get through this.



Many thanks,

Carson White, Simon Thewlis, Steve Smith and the Save Victorian Events team

#SaveVictorianEventsHelp@SaveVictorianEvents.com.au