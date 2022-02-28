HME Services Ensure Safety at Theatre Royal Sydney

Much of HME Service’s theatre work does not compete in the glamour stakes and is quite often not visible to the visitor, but is always a crucial aspect of a renovation. As part of its redevelopment, the Theatre Royal Sydney undertook a massive internal safety upgrade for which HME were responsible.

One of Australia’s oldest theatrical institutions, originating in 1832, the current Theatre Royal Sydney was designed by acclaimed architect Harry Seidler and constructed in 1976. It closed its doors in March 2016 ahead of the redevelopment of the MLC Centre and reopened late last year after a multi-million dollar refurbishment.

“People may wonder where all the money was spent without realising the number of safety upgrades that were needed to make it not only a pleasurable experience but a safe experience working in the theatre,” comments Nick Cook, Theatre Royal’s Technical Manager. “It was critical to get this aspect up to standard and that’s what HME Services were contracted to do.”

HME undertook an extensive risk assessment of many areas, including the lighting bridges where there were no handrails or anything to stop someone from falling. HME designed, manufactured and installed new handrails and midrails. The midrail height is adjustable to locally access the lights.

Lighting Bridge 2 required followspot positions and so HME fabricated and supplied two followspot mounting spigots as well as designing, manufacturing and installing a third, brand new followspot location.

For the front of house Lighting Bridge access, redundant steel was removed and missing handrails and kick rails were installed. Access ladders were inspected and repaired.

The front of house box booms have had a tower structure built-in behind them so you no longer have to physically scale the lighting positions to hang lights. There is now safe access behind the perches to climb in and adjust the lighting with pulley pick up points at the top of every box to haul lights into position.

“HME designed and engineered a counterweight storage system so that we could accurately disperse the weight of the counterweights across the galleries ensuring no single gallery could be overloaded,” says Nick. “This is genius because galleries often get overweighted on bump-outs but now there’s no physical way of doing that because each storage position on the galleries can hold set weight.”

At the rear of the stage, a spiral staircase delivers access to the galleries and as there is no space for any other structure. It is the only practical way of getting from the deck to the prompt side galleries. The staircase was made much safer by installing a compliant height handrail, fitting mesh kick rail and the addition of non-slip nosing.

“HME Project Manager Paul Ryan’s knowledge of theatre and theatre spaces made the install of theatre-related items incredibly smooth,” remarks Nick. “His ability to translate the requirements of the theatre to the builders on-site was invaluable.”

“The work that HME did at the Theatre Royal was vital as the venue was not safe. The ability to call on an engineering company that understand and operate in this space means that you can achieve everything that you need to without compromise. Unfortunately, I’ve dealt with several engineers before who don’t understand what the spaces are used for. It can throw everything out as the end-use is not taken into account.”

HME also extended the heights of kick rail on PS Gallery, extended the kick rail height and added stair nosing to OP stairs, checked and certified Fall Arrest and static safety lines, and added grip tape to the access ladders of the LX bridges and the LX perches.

“It was great to be involved in the revitalisation of a much-loved space,” remarks Paul Ryan. “Whilst our works will not be appreciated by the public, as they are not seen, we think that the production teams will enjoy the benefits of a safer place to work!”

