ICC Sydney invests in next generation of AV professionals

Australia’s premier convention, exhibition and entertainment venue further future proofs its event delivery service.

International Convention Centre Sydney (ICC Sydney), managed by ASM Global, has activated its Audio Visual (AV) Graduate Program for the fourth time, with five AV professionals joining the venue’s ranks following completion of their tertiary education courses.

Part of a raft of learning opportunities at ICC Sydney, the AV Graduate Program supports the next generation of technical professionals to access unparalleled vocational training and development opportunities.

Through the year-long initiative, the graduates will gain exposure to a calendar of events, live entertainment events, exhibitions and conventions, working across all areas of ICC Sydney’s leading AV and production services including audio, lighting, vision, rigging, staging and digital event solutions.

ICC Sydney CEO and Group Director – Convention Centres, ASM Global (APAC), Geoff Donaghy said the program provided candidates with a unique opportunity to gain experience working in a world class venue with access to industry leaders and professionals to mentor them and provide best practice training as they rotate through each division of the Audio Visual department.

“We believe in creating careers, not simply jobs. As an employer of choice, ICC Sydney has earned a strong reputation for fostering career opportunities through our award winning training and development programs. Our AV Graduate Program ensures candidates will be mentored by the industry’s leading AV professionals, build on their in-demand skills, and experience working on a diverse range of extraordinary events,” Mr Donaghy said.

ICC Sydney Director of Audio Visual Services, Brian Nash said that previous professional development programs delivered by the department had nurtured and developed a total of 18 AV professionals and had been beneficial for both the candidates and the venue team alike.

“Our AV Graduate Program is an excellent pathway for candidates to gain the best available on the job experience working on complex and creative events, while increasing the likelihood of securing employment at the conclusion of the program. In the past we’ve retained 100% of the graduates, progressing them through to casual and permanent roles.

“It is through programs such as this that ICC Sydney is future proofing its event delivery services by investing in the next generation of AV technicians while we match the demand from our clients,” Mr Nash said.

ICC Sydney’s AV Graduate Program is one of several professional development programs offered by the AV Services department, including the Professional Growth Traineeship Program which has recently seen the participation of seven AV trainees, the digital media cadetship and the two-week practicum placement as part of the National Institute of Dramatic Art’s ‘Live Production’ certification.

A graduate of ICC Sydney’s 2022 Professional Growth Traineeship Program, James Burke said of his experience, “The traineeship was incredibly rewarding. It was amazing to train in the many different aspects of AV right under one roof — from audio, vision, lighting, staging and rigging. With this well-rounded exposure, I feel confident in my ability to deliver technical solutions for our clients. I wish our new AV graduates all the best for their participation in the program.”

ICC Sydney is committed to investment in professional development, and team members are given the opportunity to participate in over 2,000 courses through the venue’s Academy of Extraordinary, and in conjunction with external providers such as the Australian Institute of Management, International Association of Convention Centres and the Venue Management Association.

To find out more about ICC Sydney visit www.iccsydney.com or share your ICC Sydney or ASM Global experiences on your social channels, tag @ICCSyd and use our hash tags #morethanavenue and #ASMGlobal.