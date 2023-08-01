ICC SYDNEY TRANSFORMS DARLING HARBOUR THEATRE

Mission Accepted for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

In an innovative move, ICC Sydney recently showcased its versatility by transforming one of its renowned venue spaces into a state-of-the-art movie theatre for the Australian premiere of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. As the first time hosting a film premiere, this remarkable achievement required modifications to the theatre, encompassing sound, vision and lighting enhancements to ensure an immersive cinematic experience. With careful planning by the inhouse audio visual team and collaboration with industry experts, ICC Sydney successfully delivered an unforgettable experience hosting 2,500 for this massive blockbuster event.

Immersive sound: Elevating the cinematic experience

To create an immersive audio experience, the team at ICC Sydney designed a custom 7.1 sound system that covered both the lower and upper bowls of the theatre. The modifications included three identical d&b audiotechnik V-Series line array setups, with ArrayProcessing enabled, positioned behind the screen for the LCR (Left, Centre, Right). Additionally, four d&b auidotechnik SL-Sub Woofers for the LFE were placed directly below the Centre Array. Downstairs two side (1 per Right Side and Left Side) point source speakers were positioned under the balcony, with special modifications made to the venue to fly them out of egress. Four point-source speakers were set for the Rear Surround (2 per Left Rear Surround and Right Rear Surround) that provided a uniform surround experience in the lower stalls. For the rear surround in the upper stalls two side (1 per LS and RS) point source speakers and two rear point source speakers were installed. By working closely with a Dolby sound engineer, ICC Sydney achieved optimal sound quality and ensured compliance with the required specifications resulting in an exceptional sound experience for all guests.

Dual PA systems: Balancing formalities and film

To address the different audio requirements for both the film screening and formalities, ICC Sydney implemented two separate PA systems. The primary system delivered a 7.1 surround sound experience for the film, while the secondary system was specifically designed for speeches ensuring clear audio coverage for all 2,500 guests in both the lower and upper sections of the theatre. By adjusting the positioning and angle of the standard PA in the room, sightline issues to the screen were effectively mitigated, allowing every attendee to fully immerse themselves in the movie.

ICC Sydney Head of Audio Ed Nixon worked alongside Senior Audio Technicians, Andrew Crow and Liam Shearer to create this transformation. Nixon said, “It was an exciting challenge to transform the existing PA system into a surround sound experience. Our goal was to transport the audience into the heart of the action, and sound played a crucial role in achieving that.”

Seamless vision: Overcoming unique challenges

With a screen size of 17 metres, the team at ICC Sydney faced a unique challenge of visual light reflection, uncommon in traditional conference scenarios. To tackle this, the venue team made various adjustments, including flying out the standard sound system to reduce reflections from speaker cabinets.

Additional measures included installing black carpeting on the stage, removing portable reflective surfaces, and strategically placing masking to the edge of the proscenium. These modifications ensured that the audience enjoyed an uninterrupted visual experience.

Dedicated projection room: Optimising projector performance

To accommodate the main and backup projectors, ICC Sydney repurposed the bio box into a dedicated projection room. This involved clearing out AV ops equipment and draping the front window to minimize noise and light distractions. Moreover, exhaust ducting was installed to vent hot air from the projector through the cable hatch, ensuring optimal performance without compromising audience comfort.

ICC Sydney Audio Visual Project Manager, Jamie Warmeant collaborated with the client and the broader inhouse audio visual team, overseeing all the technical production elements. Warmeant said, “Through meticulous planning, our unwavering attention to detail and the expertise of our inhouse audio visual team, no aspect was overlooked, resulting in a flawless execution.”

Enhanced lighting: Creating the cinematic ambience

ICC Sydney employed various lighting techniques to create an immersive cinematic atmosphere. By gelling the wall footwell lights, the venue effectively reduced light spill and adjusted light levels to match those found in traditional movie theatres. Additionally, moving light fixtures were strategically placed to enhance the ambience and create a visually engaging experience for the audience.

Result: Mission successful

ICC Sydney Director of Audio Visual Services, Brian Nash said, “We are thrilled with the success of transforming our venue space into a state-of-the-art movie theatre for the premiere of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. This achievement demonstrates our versatility and commitment to delivering extraordinary experiences. Our team’s careful planning resulted in an exceptional event, setting a new standard for cinematic experiences at ICC Sydney.”