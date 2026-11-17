Yarra Valley Grammar, Ringwood, VIC

Factory Sound Projects, the installation arm of the major pro retailer, has been quietly building a reputation for excellence over the last few years. Their projects keep getting bigger and better, with excellent design, clever technology choices, attention to detail, and flawless finish. I’ve had the privilege of getting first-hand tours of their work, and Yarra Valley Grammar’s new Dr Mark Merry Performing Arts and Media School (PAMS) building is their best yet.

Of course, a motivated customer who puts great stock in the performing arts and has the budget to back it up is a plus. Yarra Valley Grammar has been supporting their arts community for decades; the new building is added onto the existing George Wood Performing Arts Centre (GWPAC), an 895-pax theatre with an automated fly tower that first opened in 1991. It boasts an industry-standard lighting rig driven by an ETC desk, d&b audiotechnik A Series line array, and Allen & Heath dLive console. In addition to hosting the school and local community events, it’s also booked by professional theatre and dance companies.

The PAMS building officially opened in July 2025, and it was almost exactly a year to the day later when I toured the facility with Matt Sibthorpe, Head Technician at GWPAC, and Matt Stevenson, Venue Manager at GWPAC. The new building expands the GWPAC organically and feels like it was always there. The GWPAC’s foyers extend into corridors, classrooms, a black box space, a media room, a dance and drama space, and the absolute highlight, the purpose-built and acoustically engineered Music Recital Hall.

MATT SIBTHORPE AND MATT STEVENSON

The team have professional backgrounds in the industry. Matt Stevenson has worked extensively in ballet and in stage management. Matt Sibthorpe started at Yarra Valley Grammar, went to SAE, worked for production companies, and operated either lights or sound at most major venues in Melbourne. Both worked closely with Factory Sound to ensure the excellent outcome that the PAMS fit-out has become.

The Music Recital Hall

I have to start with the star space of the building, the Music Recital Hall. You know you’re in a serious acoustic space when you walk in and your breath is taken away by the floor-to-ceiling timber acoustic treatment.

“The intention of this space was to provide a purpose-built acoustically appropriate venue for our music ensembles to rehearse and for smaller recital performances,” says Matt Stevenson. “Historically, all of our music groups at the school have rehearsed on the stage in the GWPAC, which is not an appropriate rehearsal venue, and availability is limited. Having a purpose-built space for the music school was a key part of this project.”

“This is a room with QRD (Quadratic Residue Diffusion) from all of the different slat depths from the timber, which is both beautiful and functional,” adds Matt Sibthorpe. “The timber on the side walls helps break up the standing waves. This is also a suspended floor, acoustically isolated from the junior school library below. It floats on various different levels of acoustic decoupling to ensure that the students downstairs can’t hear what’s going on up here.”

The brief given to Factory Sound for the Music Recital Hall’s tech was to link the room to the GWPAC so it can act as a separate band room or orchestra pit for performances. “The Allen & Heath DM32 here in the Hall connects to dLive and the DM48 in the GWPAC via fibreACE cards, which give us 128 channels back and forth,” continues Matt Sibthorpe.

For conductor vision, a Lumens PTZ camera sits in the Hall on a custom bracket connected to a Blackmagic Design fibre-optic converter box that takes 3G SDI and sends it over fibre to the vision rack, then to the conductor monitor. Latency is just a couple of frames.

The Recital Hall is not just acoustic; its PA consists of flown d&b audiotechnik Y10 point-source boxes and d&b audiotechnik B6 subwoofers. “Factory Sound came on-site throughout the Hall build process to do a few key jobs,” outlines Matt Stevenson. “One of those was installing rigging points for the PA in the Hall before it was clad with timber. Getting the placement correct and lining up those details with the builder was a really important part of the process. They then came in and hung the PA.”

In addition to students using the PA for playback and listening, it’s also regularly used for live performances. “We have vocal soiree nights and piano nights here,” continues Matt Stevenson. “They’ll often be playing with backing tracks. The sitzprobe that we had in here for our school musical, Mamma Mia, was fantastic with four key parts and all the vocalists on mics coming through the system. It’s lovely to work with.”

The Black Box

The nearby Black Box space was designed to provide a more intimate venue for the drama students. It’s a space that sits between developing works in the classroom and presenting them on the main stage at GWPAC. The tech used in the Black Box is on a smaller scale than the GWPAC, but it’s still the same industry-standard equipment, including Allen & Heath mixers, Genelec monitoring, Sennheiser radio mics, grandMA lighting control, and Riedel Bolero wireless comms.

As is the case throughout the campus, this space and its gear are heavily networked. “We’re running Sennheiser EW-D Series wireless mics because their Dante outputs go straight onto our network and into our desks,” demonstrates Matt Sibthorpe.

“Each console in this building and next door in GWPAC can talk to each other over Dante. We have an Allen & Heath Avantis here in the Black Box and a smaller Avantis Solo next door in the Media Studio. The PA here in the Black Box is four Yamaha DZR12 powered loudspeakers with Dante inputs. While there’s one hung in each corner at the moment, we can move them into whichever configuration we want.”

While the Black Box is a performance venue, it’s also a classroom. “The unique challenge here is that it has to function day-to-day for drama classes from Years 7 to 12,” Matt Stevenson illustrates. “We have to have easy functionality for teachers to walk up, turn on a screen, run their computer through it, and be able to teach a class.”

This is achieved with a basic touch panel running over Q-SYS that lowers a projection screen, which is fed a signal via Visionary Solutions networked video encoders and decoders. “Factory Sound recommended the Visionary Solutions system,” Matt Stevenson continues.

“Running HD video over networked systems was a new concept for us, but it’s been rock solid. You can get signal into a Visionary encoder box almost anywhere in the building. From the HDMI you connect to, it then goes onto the network, and we can soft-patch to any Ethernet port. Q-SYS switches and controls signal from simple GUIs on iPads for the teachers.”

Cross-Venue Comms

It’s not just signal and control that move between venues; it’s also students and staff. “One of the key points in this project from the very beginning was to have an integrated facility,” Matt Stevenson emphasises. “We wanted everything to link physically and technically into the existing GWPAC. We wanted students and staff on comms to be able to walk from here onto all floors of the PAMS, through the foyers and all through the GWPAC without any dropouts, and that’s been achieved with Riedel Bolero wireless.”

“The beauty of Bolero is just the sheer number of programming options,” adds Matt Sibthorpe. “During our production of Mamma Mia, we did some serious programming so different areas could talk to each other. Our stage manager had direct lines with the music director who was running the band up in the Recital Hall. It was just incredible to have the Bolero wireless antennas throughout both buildings which gave us reception in all spaces.”

The Media Studio

If all that wasn’t enough, PAMS also houses the Media Studio, a mini TV studio production facility graced by a massive LED wall and Blackmagic Design cameras. “This is a multi-purpose space used for media subjects,” Matt Stevenson elaborates. “There are curriculum-based activities in here, and a strong co-curricular program in media as well. There are media teams who will run broadcasts from the space that are streamed around the school.”

The 1.5 mm-pitch LED wall is a key feature. “The studio was designed around it,” continues Matt Stevenson. “It’s the intention to use it for VR. Our tech team is currently in here configuring and setting things up. We’ve gone from HD to full 4K 50. That’s right through from input to output, and we’ve got Blackmagic HyperDecks to record.”

Training the Future

Yarra Valley Grammar’s AV design philosophy is all about preparing students for real-world conditions after they graduate. “We select equipment that is industry-standard,” states Matt Sibthorpe. “We scale it to make it easy for them to grasp on the small scale in the PAMS and then bring their skills, knowledge, and work ethic to the bigger scale of the GWPAC.”

“I think it’s a credit to Yarra Valley Grammar that they’ve really engaged the key stakeholders of this space,” adds Matt Stevenson. “It’s not at every school that the end users and the Factory Sound team would be involved day-to-day in the planning and delivery of a project like this Leadership have been willing and open to engage us in the planning right from the get-go, which has delivered a building which really suits the unique needs of the school.”

“I’ve recently had a few moments of affirmation for the work we’ve all done,” shares Matt Sibthorpe. “I walked into the Black Box, where students were rehearsing a production. The lighting rig was on, there was a cue sheet with 100 cues, the audio students were operating surround sound. There was a student stage manager with the Riedel comms, and they were all talking to each other”

“The whole operation was like clockwork and it really looked like a professional space. It’s extraordinary that students will leave high school knowing how to work a grandMA. The school believed in our industry-standard vision for the equipment and we worked hand-in-hand with Factory Sound to deliver it. To see that in the hands of the students now is incredibly rewarding.”