Integrate 2021 goes completely virtual

In an announcement that went live an hour after CX News hit your inboxes on Sept 8, the Integrate tradeshow announced the inevitable; the already re-scheduled 2021 event has had its in-person event cancelled, and will move totally online.

The following came from Diversified Communications Australia, owners of the event:

“Since our postponement back in June, the Integrate team have been working closely with the industry and monitoring the COVID-19 situation and multiple lockdowns across the nation. With the situation in Sydney showing no signs of improvement , we have made the decision to transition Integrate 2021, scheduled to run 17-19 November at ICC Sydney to a virtual platform with the introduction of Integrate Virtual, 17-18 November 2021.

The new virtual event will include the planned education program across the two days, including the Integrate & AVIXA Speaker Series, which will now be offered at exclusive virtual prices to allow for more industry professionals to take part. Unfortunately, this transition means that we will no longer be able to host the Convergence Conference.”

Anyone who has already registered for the in-person event will automatically be transferred to a virtual registration. If you’d like to upgrade to access the education programme, you can contact the Integrate team.