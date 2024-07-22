Integrate Preview – YesTech LED

Integrate at Sydey’s ICC is just one month away. As Australia’s premier event for professional audio-visual and interactive technologies, Integrate is the stage to present versatile products, unique design, and advanced technology. Chinese LED giant YesTech will be there at Booth D52 to do just that…

Limited Space with Endless Possibility

At Booth D52, YesTech will utilise every space effectively to showcase six different products in a unique layout. The centrepiece of their booth is a complete LED screen composed of 70pc of MG6S P2.6 panels. It is also adorned with MG13 (fan-shaped) displays on either side of the top, offering a perfect blend of high resolution and creative design. And for those who seek digital arts, they will be showing the classic charm of the Mona Lisa through the digital interpretation using their MG6S and MG6S Cube, a solution for indoor museums or exhibition halls.

Additionally, there will be three cubes stacked together on the MG9 Series dance floor, which is an upgraded version of YesTech’s flagship rental product, and will be joined by the MG7S and MU Series.

The Star Products

MG9S Series: The Outdoor Rental Series with “one-for-all” Solution

The MG9S boasts an impressive 80-100N LED thrust via TET (thrust enhancement tech) that reduces lamp-fall rate and a structural upgrade for high anti-collision ability. With a 7680Hz refresh rate and 12000:1 contrast ratio, it delivers detailed visuals. The MG9S Series covers 100% of rental applications.

MG6S Series: Ideal for Indoor Rentals

MG6S is designed for delicate visual output and a comfortable viewing experience indoors. Beyond the regular shapes at the booth, it can realize ±15°arc splicing and combine with MG creative-extended Series to have more configurations.

MU Series: Tailors for Speed and Versatility for Indoor and Outdoor Use

The MU series has large cabinet size of 500*1000*73mm and user-friendly design that allows for simple three-step installation by one person. More importantly, the universal cabinet frame supports easy module changes, adapting to various needs.

The hands-on area will showcase the Mnano II flip COB with a cool screen touch, offering more detailed visuals, as well as the MT transparent screen, which features a lightweight design for easy and quick installation by a single person.