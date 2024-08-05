INTEGRATE – The 2024 Show Guide – Part 2

Integrate 2024 runs 21 to 23 August at the ICC Sydney, Darling Harbour. If you’re reading this show guide online or in print before the show, don’t forget to register at integrate-expo. com and take advantage of the huge education programme and inspirational talks on offer.

If you’re reading this physically at the show – hello! We’re walking around distributing this magazine, and if you see us, say ‘Hi!’ Enjoy the show!

Here is Part 2 of our guide to the show floor.

SENNHEISER

Stand B16

Sennheiser will be showcasing the entire TeamConnect Family, an advanced conferencing portfolio suitable for spaces of all sizes, at this year’s Integrate.

TeamConnect Bar Solutions

You’ll be able to experience the newly launched TeamConnect (TC) Bar Solutions at Sennheiser’s TC Solutions demo bar. With powerful built-in microphones, speakers, a 4K Ultra HD camera, and Dante integration, Sennheiser’s TC Bar Solutions have options for small (TeamConnect Bar S) or mid-sized (TeamConnect Bar M) meeting and collaboration spaces. Both easily integrate with any meeting platform and can be further enhanced with other compatible products, including those from Sennheiser. The TeamConnect Bar Solutions are now available for order, providing the most feature-rich conferencing options in their class.

TeamConnect Ceiling Medium

The TeamConnect Ceiling Medium, known for its award-winning design and seamless sound, integrates effortlessly into any hybrid meeting or learning space. Its adaptive, intelligent beamforming technology ensures flawless audio, transforming any room into a hub of collaboration. Ideal for both corporate and educational settings, the TeamConnect Ceiling Medium offers versatile installation options and single-cable integration, enhancing any environment with top-tier sound quality.

Tech Talk

Daniel Rowe, Business Development Manager at Sennheiser ANZ, will join a Tech Talk panel session on Wednesday 21 August at 4 pm to discuss future trends in campus collaboration, and how to equip educators and administrators with tools to operate in and interact with changing AV environments more effectively.

Visitors will also be able to experience the newly updated MobileConnect WiFi streaming platform which enables higher education AV teams to better engage hybrid students with hearing loss to use their own mobile device to effectively listen and engage with a lecture, thanks to the addition of the Audience Mic functionality. Other solutions for corporate and education environments on display include the new EW-DX wireless system, SpeechLine Digital Wireless, Control Cockpit and the Sennheiser Room Planner.

LIGHTWARE

Stand H6

Lightware, the industry leader in Pro AV USB system management technology will be releasing even more class leading Lightware engineered solutions at Integrate 2024.

Lightware TPN 10 Gig AVoIP System

The TPN 10 Gig AVoIP range incorporates a range of high performance transmitters and receivers which includes UCX Taurus enhanced TPN models for broad systems integration and integrated UC systems management. Lightware TPN delivers ultra fast switching and no compromise HDMI, Control and USB signal transport and routing capability.

The TPN model options include UCX Transmitters just like the UCX-TPX range plus TPN-SR Scaling Receiver models for source accurate signal delivery and seamless zero latency switching.

The multi award winning Lightware Taurus UCX range has expanded quickly over the past 12 months to deliver a more extensive range of stand-alone UC Room Management systems that can now be specified as two piece extended TPX system versions or as a fully networkable Pro AV UC system in TPN form.

Lightware GVN Gemini AvoIP System

Lightware’s all new 1Gig 4K 4:4:4 AVoIP system provides ultra fast 4K zero frame latency switching and integrated USB transport support. At release Lightware will have three core GVN models with the GVN-HDMI-TX210AP PoE Encoder Transmitter, GVN-HDMI- RX110AP PoE Decoder Receiver and GVN-MMU-X100 GVN system controller. The GVN system Encoders and Decoders are highly efficient only requiring standard PoE PD (IEEE 802.3af) for operation.

Lightware UCX- 4×3-HC40-BD – Bidirectional Dante Taurus

Lightware’s Audio Powerhouse UCX-4×3- HC40-BD Taurus provides all the capabilities of the Taurus UCX range with the addition of 2X2 bidirectional Dante AES67 network audio and an integrated DSP. Finally you can provide a full featured mix of the session program plus near and far UC session audio to monitor, share and record with no compromise. With an onboard UCX DSP you can also easily integrate your BD UCX with Dante and AES67 enabled microphones and external DSPs.

The ever-expanding Lightware Certified cables range now encompasses USB-C to C full-featured passive models up to five metres, and active USB-C-C to 10 metres, plus active USB3.1 models to 16 metres and 4K HDMI Cables up to 50 metres. Lightware certified USB-C cables lifted the Pro AV USB cables standard to a new level at launch and are now an industry standard ensuring Pro AV and UC system integrators can deliver end to end uncompromised system performance and 10,000 mating cycle long term reliability.

Lightware UCX-4×3- HCM40 – Extended Desktop Taurus

Lightware’s new UCX-4×3-HCM40 Taurus provides all the capability of the UCX Taurus products you love with the addition of Extended Desktop multi screen capability from a single USB-C input. Taking your desktop experience from your office to your boardroom is now possible, plus 100W USB-C charging to keep you presenting all day. Shipping Q4 2024.

Lightware UCX- 3×3-TPX-RX20 Taurus UC Matrix Receiver

Lightware’s new UCX 3×3 Matrix Switcher Receiver has a UCX TX TPX input for remote AV and USB connectivity up to 100 meter plus two local 4K HDMI inputs and USB 3.1 Gen1 host ports. The new 3×3 RX has the flexibility of three 4K HDMI outputs for multi screen, overflow, appliance ingest and monitoring applications. This new 3X3 RX is compatible with both UCX-TPX TX models being the UCX-2X1-TPX-TX20 and UCX-2X1- TPX-TX20 plus Lightware’ s HDMI-TPX TX and AU2K series products for broad system design and budget flexibility.

The Lightware Team is looking forward to demonstrating the best of Lightware systems to you at Integrate 2024 on Stand H6, so please reach out to us today to schedule a Lightware booth tour via sales.anz@lightware.com

Production Audio Video Technologies

Stand G2

For the connoisseurs of the amber hops bubbly, PAVT is back with its legendary craft beer. Networking is easier when you are holding a glass. The courteous PAVT staff can guide you through the maze of products to the G2 beerpoint hub, conveniently situated just inside Hall door 3.

There are also products.

Televic

What does the United Nations and Dubbo City Council have in common? A Televic conferencing system.

Any size, any scale, any level of AV technology, made simple. Cable or wireless, camera tracking, recording, translation, you name it Televic does it. The leader in conferencing technology and locally supported by PAVT technical support. Drop past G2 for a demo and speak to the Televic representative. Conference and meeting AV installations can be easier than you think.

EAW

New models, more helpful technology and extended range. This is the big comeback brand for 2024-5. Hear the Adaptive Technology AC6 demo and see why it is better than beam steering, especially for reverberant environments. Consonant intelligibility plus high output. Outstanding performance from a physically small system.

NTX210 Powered line array. Powered high tech line array system for medium to large venues. Fast to set up and easy to use.

MKC, a very compact installation or mobile co-axial system with unique design qualities. Best off axis response for a co-axial, making for a top of the market sounding low profile system.

QX Point Source stadium public address system. Big open outdoor spaces or put it inside for the world’s loudest bar.

Powersoft

Monitor and control your Powersoft amplifiers from anywhere with Verso Gateway. Verso is a compact half RU device that serves as the pivotal link between Powersoft amplifiers and the Powersoft MyUniverso Cloud platform. Manage with centralised remote firmware updates and the added convenience of easy amp Swap download to back up a replacement amplifier.

Introducing the all new Powersoft Unica Series, a compact, 1RU amplifier platform developed primarily for installed applications. The 4-channel version includes 9kW, 12kW, and 16kW and 8-channel version includes 2kW, 4kW, and 8kW total power models, making Unica one of the most power-dense solutions available.

Unica represents the next generation of cloud-based amplifier platforms featuring high power density, top-shelf sound quality, and class-leading efficiency.

Symetrix

Server D100: Big audio network control done better. The D100 is an enterprise-class rack component designed specifically for professional AVoIP installations with high node counts and for systems that require complex channel management. Too many features to list.

xIO Wall plates and endpoints with endless cross platform possibilities. The xIO XLR-Series sets a new standard for performance IO with pristine audio, industrial-strength materials, exceptional design, AV control options, and a complete line of models that reliably deliver sophisticated results.

AV Opps Center – Find out how the Symetrix AV-Ops Center remote monitoring and management services can work for you. Monitor and control your installations from anywhere. Find out how at Integrate Stand G2.

Luminex Audio/ Video Network Intelligence

For the best in Audio/Video and Lighting digital network design and management. Luminex is a Belgium- based manufacturer of data distribution equipment for professional lighting, audio and video applications. Design and manage your network to any scale. Check out the Gigacore installation range of network management products. No show too big. All the protocols. Team it with Araneo software to map and manage an extensive network.

Rational Acoustics (SMAART)

The last word on system measurement and tuning. SMAART Data Modeler is a DSP modelling software tool designed to allow you to perform virtual audio system alignment and optimisation. This is done through the use of level, equalization, polarity, and timing adjustments and to view the effects of those adjustments on SMAART measurement data.

SMAART Data modeller is a cutting- edge software tool crafted to facilitate virtual alignment and enhancement of audio systems.

Demo the SMAART Suite full-featured flagship program, including all three industry-standard measurement modes (Real Time, Impulse Response, and SPL), with no functional limitations. A good system diagnosis and optimisation relies on good data.

Design Labs

The ultimate installation toolbox. The RU-NMP44 is a network mixing processor containing six virtual audio mixers controlled by network commands. Based on the commands sent to the RU- NMP44, each mixer can be used as a mixer, a source selector, a priority paging inserter and/or as a volume control. The best small scale solution for small networks.

The P.A. People

Stand C30

The P.A. People will be showcasing a broad range of their recent venue engineering projects and technologies on Stand C30 at this year’s Integrate show.

On display will be a new 250kg version of the Moveket ProStage+ D8+ range of chain hoists, complementing the existing 500kg and 1,000kg models. We will also be showing integrated load monitoring capabilities and other unique features of these hoists.

Also from MoveKet will be their I-Motion control system and our Maze Game, supported by four MoveKet variable speed C1 hoists, V-Motion powerpacks and an Expert control console – come and try your skill against the clock!

Taking centre stage will be an operational display featuring three models from the company’s Theatrequip Reference Series wire rope hoists and battens, alongside TheatreQuip lighting bars, drapery and track systems, and mechanical rigid chain actuators from Serapid.

The stand will also feature images and videos of a number of our recent venue engineering projects. In addition to displaying a wide range of engineered solutions including an acoustic shell system, a tension wire grid floor, an orchestra lift, front loaded counterweight systems and a number of motorised hoists and rigging systems. The two track mounted moving LED screens will also provide a demonstration of media server integration with the Motion Control system using the Posi Stage Net protocol

www.papeople.com.au