Introducing: Bose Work





Videobar VB1



The Bose Videobar VB1 is an all-in-one USB conferencing device that brings premium audio and video to small meeting areas — from huddle spaces to medium-sized rooms.

Six beam-steering microphones automatically focus on voices in the room and reject noise. A 4K ultra-HD camera with autoframing delivers crystal-clear video, helping remote participants feel like they’re in the room.

Proprietary Bose technology supports multimedia presentations, plays Bluetooth audio, and ensures voices on the call sound natural. Single-cable connectivity means there’s no need for separate audio and video cables at the table, reducing clutter.

Advertisement

Whether it’s a quick morning check-in or a full-afternoon workshop, the Bose Videobar VB1 helps you huddle up, see more, hear more, and work better. Shipping from September 2020, contact Bose for updates.





FEATURES

Six beam-steering microphones actively focus on voices and reject noise. Auto EQ delivers optimised audio to all participants





4K ultra-HD camera with autoframing





Compatible with Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Zoom, and more





Premium Bose-proprietary transducers deliver room-filling sound from a USB-connected laptop or wireless Bluetooth device





Low-profile design that complements the room, improves aesthetics, and connects via a single USB cable





VMount easily in multiple ways with included table stand and wall-mount kit





Connect to existing network infrastructure, making installation and troubleshooting faster and allowing for remote updates, management, and monitoring





Configure easily with Bose Work Configuration Utility, available as an app or via web browser; and manage remotely with the Bose Work Management app which displays real-time status and allows for easy single-unit or system-wide changes





Control settings in real time from a smartphone using the Bose Work mobile app to easily adjust volume, mute, pan, tilt, zoom, zoom presets, and Bluetooth pairing











Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 UC



Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 UC equip you for better collaboration in the workplace and beyond: cubicle, open office, home office, and everywhere in between.

An adaptive microphone system helps you turn any space into a meeting place, isolating your voice so you sound like yourself.

Say goodbye to the mute/unmute shuffle and co-workers constantly asking “… are you there?”

Eleven levels of noise cancellation let you personalize what you hear from your surrounding environment — from virtual silence to open and ambient.

And the included Bose USB Link Bluetooth module provides a reliable wireless connection, so you can quickly jump on calls and easily switch between audio sources.

FEATURES

Adaptive four-microphone system





11 levels of noise cancellation





Pre-paired Bose USB Link Bluetooth module provides a dedicated wireless connection to your computer





Compatible with third-party cloud services such as Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Zoom, and more





20 hours of wireless battery life and time-based power information





Comfortable, lightweight design, stainless-steel headband, and angled earcups





Conversation Mode allows you to hear people and your surroundings clearly without removing your headphones





Active equalisation technology





Access Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant with the push of a button and easily manage volume, calls, and music using intuitive touch-sensitive controls











ES1 Ceiling Audio System



The Bose ES1 Ceiling Audio System is a complete conferencing system for fully integrated meeting rooms.

It combines the premium performance of the Bose EdgeMax in-ceiling loudspeaker and Sennheiser TeamConnect Ceiling 2 microphone, along with a Bose amplifier and DSP, to deliver a seamless meeting experience that empowers productivity.

It’s a complete room audio solution, ready for quick deployment and configuration of the electronics, reducing installation time.

he ES1 system is more than fully integrated — it’s truly integrated. Completely out of the way. With fewer devices on walls and tabletops, meeting participants can stand, sit, or move around the room freely with the confidence that they’ll hear and be heard.



COMPONENTS



Sennheiser TeamConnect Ceiling 2 microphone



Quick and easy to install, the TeamConnect Ceiling 2 microphone features patented automatic beamforming technology with a single beam. This allows the microphone to adapt to room conditions without reconfiguration.

No matter how the room is set up or how the participants in the room want to hold the meeting, they’ll gain more flexibility and complete “freedom of speech” as the TeamConnect Ceiling 2 microphone adapts to their needs.





Bose EdgeMax EM180 loudspeaker



The EdgeMax EM180 in-ceiling loudspeaker features proprietary Bose PhaseGuide technology.

This unique loudspeaker design combines the room-filling coverage patterns typical of larger surface-mount speakers with the architect-preferred aesthetics of in-ceiling models.

Designed to mount at the front of the meeting room above the room’s display screen, EdgeMax loudspeakers draw attention toward the screen for a more natural and less fatiguing conferencing experience.





ControlSpace EX-440C processor



With an open-architecture, all-in-one design, the ControlSpace EX-440C conferencing processor facilitates high-quality microphone integration and audio processing for small- to medium-size conference rooms.

Various inputs and outputs allow for flexible configuration: four mic/line analog inputs, four analog outputs, onboard VoIP, PSTN, USB, Bose AmpLink output, eight-channel acoustic echo cancelling (AEC), and 16 x 16 Dante connectivity.

ControlSpace Designer software simplifies the setup process with drag-and-drop programming, making configuration quick and easy.















CX Magazine – May 2020



LIGHTING | AUDIO | VIDEO | STAGING | INTEGRATION

Entertainment technology news and issues for Australia and New Zealand

– in print and free online www.cxnetwork.com.au





















© VCS Creative Publishing







