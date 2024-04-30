by John Huntington

About the book

‘If you set things up right, use good quality gear, and follow some basic best practices, Ethernet just works.’

Advertisement

Introduction To Show Networking is an introduction to the networks found on live shows, it follows the decades long evolution in entertainment control technology. This particular book traces back to 1994 (30 years ago!) with the book Control Systems for Live Entertainment.

Introduction To Show Networking covers the basics of how Ethernet networks provide a platform for entertainment control for any kind of show presented to a live audience.

In overly simplistic terms, what this book gives the reader is a primer on Ethernet networks and a seven-step network design and implementation process for building and maintaining your own network.

Advertisement

Although packed with information and a rather dense read, it is only 152 pages long. Not exactly a light read, but at the same time, it’s not a text book either. It took me about half a dozen sittings to read it once, then I spent a few hours over the next few days trying out some of the concepts for myself.

I feel that the greatest thing about this book is that it was written specifically for our industry, by someone who works in the field and teaches this for a living. There are a lot of networking books out there that just don’t quite hit the mark. There are even more blogs and videos out there that explain various networking concepts. But this book is the best resource out there for anyone looking to make a start or to improve their Ethernet networking skills. The author does a great job explaining the concepts and stays on topic.

Who is the book for?

Show technicians, systems technicians and AV installers who are starting out or looking for a refresher. It would also be for anyone involved in the operation of any show control gear.

Who might benefit from reading this book?

Anybody involved in the set up or operation of a show or installation. Nowadays any professional show or installation will likely have a network-based control component. Any set-up crew looking to take that next step or any production manager types looking to drill down a little deeper and gain an understanding of how show networking happens may benefit from reading this book.

Who is this book not for?

I feel like anyone in our industry could derive some benefit from reading Introduction To Show Networking, but I would say it is not for those involved in anything that doesn’t require an Ethernet cable (at least not yet), so people like followspot operators, flys, stage hands etc.

What I liked about the book

Networking and Ethernet networks are topics I often see explained by outsiders (IT/ computer programming/gamer types). This book is written by an industry insider who understands not only networking, but how our industry works, making this book extremely relevant. Another thing I really liked was the author’s ability to go through and explain the jargon and the acronyms without it reading like a dictionary. Jargons and acronyms seem to be a big part of networking. Learn the jargon and the rest of the concepts tend to flow a lot easier.

How I think the book could have been better…

It would have been helpful if the book went into how to configure managed switches and a bit more in-depth about some of the more common hardware elements found in networks. However, you can find most of that information in the user manual.

I can understand why the author didn’t go that deep, as it’s all in the first word of the title of the book (Introduction), but I still would have loved to have seen a chapter on each of the main disciplines (lighting/audio/vision/automation/ comms) and have them drill down a little deeper into their nuances.

That said, the author does offer this:

“A network is a network, and an IP address is an IP address, whether that IP address is used to transport audio, video, lighting control data, or pyro firing information.”

Verdict

Arguably the best book you will find on this topic. Yes, it’s a niche topic, yes there are not many books out there like this, however this book is hard to top unless it was revised to be three times the size.

For me personally, I found the seven step network design and implementation process so useful I’ve taken it, applied it, found it to work, and so I’ll use it well into the future.

Ratings

Readability: 6/10

I found Introduction to Show Networking to be fairly readable, given the nature of the book. It didn’t flow quite as well as I would have liked, and I did have to go back and re-read topics to understand them. I appreciate that it would be hard to write a light and enjoyable piece about such a dry topic. I am also aware that some of the re- reading could be attributed to my lack of understanding and slowness in grasping some of the ideas.

Supporting materials: 7/10

The supporting materials in this book were mainly diagrams to illustrate the points and concepts written about in the book. I thought they did a great job as supporting materials, but could not have told the story by themselves. There is also an accompanying website for the book, but the website doesn’t directly relate to the topics in the book, as it’s a blog by the author – an interesting read nonetheless.

Relevance: 10/10

Its uniqueness coupled with its relevance is probably the main selling point of the book. It is a very niche book written specifically for the live events and entertainment industry. As it was written in 2020, it isn’t filled with outdated terms and concepts. If you are working in our industry and want to learn about the networking side of things you will not find a more relevant book.

Usefulness: 8/10

It is a very useful book, especially if you deal with networking day in and day out. The primer is helpful and warrants re-reading until it becomes memory.

The seven step network design and implementation process is worth writing out and using when you put together or maintain any network. This is a book worth owning and keeping.

Value for money: 9/10

They say price is what you pay, value is what you get. For a bit over $40 you get a book tailor-made for our industry with a solid primer, a proven formula and best practices for setting up an Ethernet control network. A great investment indeed for both money paid and time spent digesting this book.

Total: 40/50 = 4 Stars

About the Author

A trusted expert, John Huntington draws on more than three decades of experience in the field and classroom to clearly explain what goes on behind the scenes, bringing bold performances to life in real-world settings. Huntington has worked on live shows, feature films, concerts, and installations with major companies and venues throughout the entertainment industry. Huntington is a professor at New York City College of Technology/CUNY (“City Tech”).