ISE Preview – Meyer Sound

Second in our previews of ISE are Meyer Sound. They’re teasing us with new Milan-enabled product, which we can’t wait to see at the show. This from Meyer Sound itself:

At this year’s Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) show in Barcelona, Meyer Sound will introduce a new product expected to have a significant impact on portable touring and installed sound industries. Only a year ago, the company debuted the phenomenally successful PANTHER™ large-format linear line array loudspeaker, setting a new standard for the industry and a new direction for Meyer Sound technologies.

“At ISE, we will introduce a powerful new Milan-equipped loudspeaker that extends and complements the clear benefits that already have earned global acceptance in PANTHER,” says John McMahon, Meyer Sound Senior Vice President.

Also featured at the Meyer Sound stand (Hall 5, 5F100) will be a single PANTHER cabinet, unattached and available for team lifting to demonstrate its light weight of 150 lb (68 kg) and compact size. The class-leading acoustical performance of PANTHER is already proven in the real world and backed up with the latest technology, including a Milan AVB endpoint as standard.

The always-popular Tech Bar has been doubled for ISE 2023. One tech bar will feature the Spacemap® Go spatial sound design and mixing tool using a range of compact IntelligentDC™ loudspeakers. The other Tech Bar will focus on the networked power and flexibility of new ULTRA-X20™ loudspeakers and USW-112P™ subwoofers, also with integrated Milan endpoints.

Both Tech Bars will demonstrate Meyer Sound’s new Nebra™ software platform, which provides fast and intuitive connection of Milan-based audio networks along with comprehensive system monitoring over the same network or, for backward compatibility with existing systems, via the RMServer™.

Meyer Sound also will introduce another new Nebra-compatible product that is optimized for installation applications.

“Meyer Sound experienced a record year in 2022 and we will build on that momentum in 2023 starting at ISE,” says McMahon. “Our team looks forward to meeting in person in Barcelona with customers from around the world.”

ISE 2023 will take place in Barcelona, Spain at Fira Barcelona from January 31 to February 3, 2023.