14 Jul 2021

Jands Announces Rebrand

The Jands brand is more than just our logo. Our brand is our reputation. Our reputation is formed by people’s experience of the way we do business and the way we communicate.

Jands Pty Ltd has today revealed a major change to its brand for the first time since 1990.

Jands is a proudly Australian owned company that has been providing professional audio, lighting and staging solutions since 1970. Jands distributes some of the world’s most recognised brands of Audio, Lighting and Staging products primarily for the integrated systems, retail and professional entertainment industries and has coverage throughout Australia and New Zealand.

This brand launch continues the celebration of 50 years of continual ownership and caps a remarkable five decades of determined innovation and transformation.

The new brand design will gradually appear across Jands sites and properties from today, starting with websites, digital assets and advertising. 

Visit Jands.com.au or Jands.co.nz to explore the new brand.

