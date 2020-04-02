Jands Appointed as Australian Distributor of Blustream

Jands Pty Ltd, leading distributor of audio, lighting and staging solutions in Australia and New Zealand, is excited to announce a distribution partnership with Blustream. Blustream is an Australian owned, award-winning solution for advanced HDMI distribution in the residential and commercial markets.

Jands will distribute Blustream’s complete portfolio of HDBaseT and HDMI technology through their well-established Australian dealer network that spans commercial markets such as integrated systems, performance spaces, education and hospitality.

“Blustream will play an integral part in growing our commercial systems business. We’re excited to have this exceptional brand on board, one that is similarly passionate about their products and services as we are at Jands,” says Geoff Smith, General Manager of Distribution at Jands.

Martyn Shirley, General Manager of Blustream, commented, “We are excited by the opportunity to build a long-term partnership with the AV team at Jands. Their plans for the commercial AV channel in 2020 and beyond are both ambitious and achievable. The company structure, available resources and most importantly the quality of the people at Jands make them the ideal partner for Blustream in the rapidly growing commercial channel.”

Blustream will join Jands’ international portfolio of brands that includes Ampetronic, Anolis, Aveo, Biamp, Bosch, Clear-Com, ETC, Furman, L-Acoustics, RF Venue, Robe and Shure.

For more information visit www.jands.com.au