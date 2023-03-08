Jands at The Hangar, Catalina Bay, Auckland

Earlier this year, Jands began looking for a New Zealand headquarters. After careful consideration, The Hangar became the obvious choice.

Kit Watson, General Manager of Jands New Zealand, comments “With the rapid growth we are experiencing, Jands required a modern and well equipped working space to help us best support our partners. The Hangar, being a stunning and well set-up office facility, offered the best balance of a meeting space while allowing us to focus our resources and efforts into our partners and people.”

Being based in Catalina Bay means that Auckland staff and guests can enjoy modern facilities, waterfront views, the local hospitality precinct, ample parking, and outdoor exercise facilities. Kit adds “it was important to Jands that we provide a place where staff enjoy coming to work, and where our partners enjoy coming to visit.”

Whether it’s a quick meeting or a large training event, Jands are looking forward to hosting you and your team in Auckland.

Jands welcome you to visit their new Auckland office. To book an appointment, please contact your Jands representative or team@jands.co.nz