Jands Sell Venue Engineering arm to HME

Jands Pty Ltd, a leading distributor of professional audio-visual technology solutions, has today announced they have entered into an agreement to sell Jands Venue Engineering (JVE), a pioneering manufacturer and installer of staging and venue technology solutions throughout Australia and New Zealand, to HME Services Pty Ltd.

This move is the conclusion of a five-year business plan that focused on developing and expanding Jands’ distribution operations. This has seen Jands sell their audio rental, lighting manufacturing and now their Venue Engineering businesses to associated market leaders. During this period Jands also reviewed and made changes to their distribution operations which resulted in onboarding additional tier one audio and lighting brands into their portfolio.

“Having invested over forty years building JVE into a staging powerhouse I can think of no better person than Glenn Harris to continue the growth while retaining the legacy. Glenn joined Jands straight out of university and is still the best engineer to have worked at Jands. As I grew to know Glenn it was obvious his entrepreneurial flair coupled with business smarts would inevitably result in him starting his own business. Eighteen years later and having overcome considerable adversity, not of his own making, he now has a truly world class stage machinery business”, commented Paul Mulholland, Chairman of Jands

“I am very honoured to have been chosen by Paul as the new owner of JVE. Jands Theatre Projects as it was known then was my first full-time job as a mechanical engineer and set the course for my passion for Stage Engineering”, added Glenn Harris, owner and Managing Director, HME Services. “The combining of two strong entities creates a new opportunity to provide an unprecedented level of innovation, product range and service to our market. I am excited to continue and build on the legacy of excellence that Paul and JVE represents.”

Jands Venue Engineering (JVE) will transition to HME Services ownership later this year. During the next few months HME Services and Jands will be working together on a smooth transition for customers and end users. If you have questions, or want to learn more, please visit www.jands.com.au/contact-us

About Jands – www.jands.com.au

Jands is an Australian owned company founded in 1970. The company distributes some of the world’s most recognised brands of Audio, Lighting and Video technology products and solutions primarily for the systems integration, retail and entertainment industries. With headquarters in Sydney and offices in Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth and New Zealand, Jands employs over 120 people and are well known in the industry for their outstanding product knowledge and support.

About HME Services – http://www.hmeservices.com.au/

HME Services is a full service technical integration provider for the entertainment and public spaces sectors. From our inception in 2003, we provide our clients with market leading solutions in Stage Engineering, Tracking and Drapery, Sound, Lighting, and Video. With offices in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, and New Zealand HME employ 80 team members and offer services in Design, Supply, Installation, Maintenance and Hire.

