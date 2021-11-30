The JBL PRX ONE is a high-quality powered column PA. The design boffins at JBL have taken what they typically don’t like about stick PAs and addressed those issues one-by-one. Firstly, it looks professional and expensive; perfect for corporate. Secondly, the mixer and DSP are extensive and powerful. Thirdly, it’s spec’d well; capable of 130dB powered by a 2000W amp, dispersion is an extra wide 135 x 40 degrees.

The PRX ONE succeeds where many previous stick PAs fail. Having passed my test tracks with flying colours, I went to the mic test. When running speech through a humble SM58, any PA’s flaws are obvious. The PRX ONE is strong, flat, and honest.

The mid-high array sports 12 2.5-inch drivers. Meanwhile, in the sub, there’s a 12” woofer extending down to 35Hz. It’s tight, musical, and completely free of the kind of ‘one note’ resonances you can find in this part of the market.

One of the most intriguing things about the PRX ONE is the optional install bracket and adaptor. Unlike other column PAs, this means you can position the mid-high array away from the sub enclosure/mixer/amp that feeds it. Specifically, you can wall mount them with a multi-angle bracket, hide the sub out of the way, and connect the mid-high via a speakCON terminated cable. Considering that the whole package includes inputs, processing, app control, subs, and mid-highs, this puts the PRX ONE in contention for installation in everything from small entertainment venues to large meeting rooms and every application in between.

The Specs

Powered Column PA Speaker

Highs: 12x 2.5”

Low: 1x 12”

Max SPL: 130dB

Freq Range (-10dB): 35 Hz -20 kHz

Crossover Frequency: 260 Hz

Dispersion (HxV): 130°x30°

Amplifier

Power Rating: 2000W Peak

Connectivity

Inputs: 4x XLR Combo Jacks, 2x 1/4”

Hi-Z, 1x 1/8”/BT Summed

Output: 1x XLR Pass Through

Control

Onboard dedicated encoders per channel (configurable) and LCD screen

JBL Pro Connect app

Physical

Net Weight: 25.7 kg

Dimensions (H x W x D)

850 mm x 482 mm x 647 mm

Pricing

JBL PRX ONE: RRP $3099 inc GST

PRX ONE Install Adaptor Bracket Kit:

RRP $699 inc GST