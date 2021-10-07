Jeff Shoesmith joins the MadisonAV team

MadisonAV is pleased to welcome Jeff Shoesmith in the role of National Business Development Manager. Jeff is well known and highly respected in the audio and AV integration markets and brings with him a wealth of experience and knowledge, having worked with Audio Brands Australia, The PA People, Jands, and Hills SVL during his 25+ years in the industry.

Robert Lackey, National Sales Manager of MadisonAV commented: “I am very excited to have Jeff join MadisonAV. Since taking on the HARMAN portfolio we have been developing a really strong team from both a technical and account management level, and Jeff will add further strength and capability to our expanded national team. Jeff brings that rare combination of being highly technical yet being able to clearly communicate and share that knowledge, and has the customer at the centre of everything he does”.

Jeff will be managing our Consultant and End User relationships and supporting Integrator Partners in delivering successful outcomes on collaborative projects. He’ll also be working closely with our Technical Sales Support Team, who provide our customers with market-leading specification, modelling and design assistance.

Jeff adds; “I’m thrilled to be joining the MadisonAV team. Whilst only a recent addition, I already feel the Madison company culture to be very kind and people-focused, and that culture filters right through to the way they support their customers, and their customers’ customers. There’s a real sense of integrity and a ‘we care about you’ attitude, which is a rare thing to find in business these days, particularly businesses of this size, and with an ANZ footprint.”

“I look forward to connecting, and re-connecting, with Madison’s vast customer base and providing them with a high level of care, product knowledge and technical assistance.”