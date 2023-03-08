Join the Conversation at Jands NZ 2023

Please join Jands in Christchurch, Wellington, or Auckland to focus on building connections and conversations centred around trends they’re seeing in the local and international commercial AV and lighting industries. Jands want to support New Zealand partners and customers across 2023, and your input will be most welcome at this Q&A format event.

Dates and Venues:

Christchurch: Tue 14th Mar 2023, 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm, Bealey Room 4&5 @ Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre, 188 Oxford Terrace, Christchurch Central City, 8011. Register Here

Wellington: Wed 15th Mar 2023, 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm, Waterfront Room @ Harbourside, 4 Taranaki Street, Wellington Central, 6011. Register Here

Auckland: Thu 16th Mar 2023, 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm, Five Knots, 30 Tamaki Drive, Mission Bay, 1071. Register Here

Key Topics

Current trends for products and solutions in 2023

What’s next for Jands in New Zealand

How Jands can support your projects

Jands business services

Jands are dedicated to supplying quality and innovative commercial AV and lighting solutions, support, and service across New Zealand. In attendance will be international suppliers and the Jands team, who work across product sales, technical support, marketing, business development, and general management.

Agenda

2 pm – Doors open

2.30 pm – Q&A discussions

Followed by supplier stations + networking until 5 pm

Register now to secure your space.

Any questions regarding these events, please contact team@jands.co.nz﻿