JPRO Appointed as Contacta Assistive Listening Distributor

Assistive listening specialists, Contacta Systems, have brought in JPRO as new distributors for their products in New Zealand.

JPRO is one of the country’s leading and most experienced professional audio, video and control (AVC) distribution companies. Based in Auckland, JPRO also offers AVC design services, brand support and training to clients and installers.

Contacta’s full range of hearing loops, RF and IR systems are available via JPRO’s dealer portal and its large network as of 1 May 2023. This includes Contacta’s market-leading window intercom systems portfolio.

JPRO’s Sales Director, Paul Edlin, said; “Contacta ticked all the boxes for us, a long-standing impressive history in the market, combined with a completed range that covers all the current assistive listening technologies. With our many years of experience in hearing loop technology, we are excited to have their RF and IR systems offering. We are thrilled to be releasing this brand to the NZ market and look forward to adding training courses soon.”

Contacta have over 50 years’ experience in the assistive hearing sector. The Kent-based company design, manufacture and install a unique range of high-quality British-made products worldwide.

Head of Business Development at Contacta, Ran Meyrav, said; “It’s important to find the right fit when we’re looking for distributors for our products and we feel JPRO are just that. Their focus on training ensures a solid knowledge base among their team and dealer network, delivering a high quality outcome for the client, in line with our own ethos.”

“New Zealand is a key market for our products. There is a strong existing demand driven by accessibility legislation which mandates integration of this technology in the built environment. JPRO’s presence in their landscape is strong and balanced. We look forward to a fruitful relationship.”

