JPRO Appointed Distributor for Tripleplay

Leading New Zealand professional AV distributor and AVC solutions company JPRO has been appointed as the official distributor for Tripleplay’s digital signage, IPTV and video streaming solutions in NZ.

Tripleplay is an industry leader and specialises in the delivery of video and rich media content over a network to many devices, providing a user-friendly, centrally managed single platform solution for digital signage, IPTV and video streaming.

For more than 30 years JPRO has led the way in the New Zealand market, specialising in customising designs and providing audio and video system solutions for their dealer network. The appointment as Tripleplay distributor allows JPRO to provide digital content services and solutions that are complementary to its current product suite.

“As technologies advance and as JPRO as a company has advanced to become a leading audio, video and control specialist with world-renowned brands, technologies and customer-centric solutions, we are excited to add Tripleplay to our product portfolio,” says Bruce Gray, Managing Director at JPRO. “We believe that Tripleplay is suited to work alongside our products where we will be able to provide new opportunities with scalable, tailored digital content distribution in a number of markets.”

Steve Rickless CEO of Tripleplay commented on the new partnership saying, “We are very excited to have a local partner in JPRO who are well established in the AV industry across New Zealand and the Pacific Islands. We feel that the Tripleplay brand complements their current offering and allows us to offer an enhanced and compelling proposition to our clients and partners.”

Paul Edlin, JPRO Sales Director says “We look forward to this opportunity, we view Tripleplay as a leader in the IPTV digital communication space and see many opportunities in various markets. We look forward to a mutually beneficial partnership, providing exceptional service and support to Tripleplay partners and clients.”

JPRO’s reputation for exceptional customer service, design support and technical expertise is showcased in an array of projects encompassing education, hospitality, government, corporate and entertainment sectors throughout the country. JPRO has appointed sales and technical specialists that will provide on-the-ground support to help grow Tripleplay in New Zealand.