JPRO Celebrates 35 Years of Excellence in Distribution

(Pic: From L-R Joni Benton and Bruce Gray from JPRO with Brian Divine, Amar G Subash, Andy Flint and Jaime Albors from Harman Professional, celebrating 35 Years with JPRO.)

JPRO, a leading New Zealand name in professional audio, video and control distribution services, proudly marks a significant milestone as it celebrates 35 years of success and dedication to excellence. Since its inception in 1988, JPRO has been at the forefront of the AV distribution industry, shaping the future with its commitment to innovation, supplying world leading brands, providing local support and customer satisfaction.

Established in 1988, JPRO began as the demand for JBL Professional products increased in New Zealand. Over the past three and a half decades, the company has evolved into a powerhouse, with a diverse portfolio of brands, customised solutions, technical expertise and consistently exceeding customer expectations. With a foundation built on integrity and a relentless pursuit of excellence in customer support and design services, JPRO has become synonymous with trust and reliability in the AV distribution landscape.

JPRO’s success story is not just about its products and services but also about the enduring partnerships it has forged with suppliers and customers over the years. The company takes pride in collaborating with a diverse range of clients, from the small one-man integrator to multinational corporations, fostering relationships built on trust, mutual growth and a passion for the AV industry. The commitment to understanding and meeting the unique needs of each partner has been a key driver of JPRO’s sustained success.

Reflecting on the journey so far, Bruce Gray, founder and director of JPRO, expressed gratitude for the unwavering support from clients, employees and suppliers. “Reaching 35 years in the distribution industry is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire JPRO team. Our achievements could not have been made without the partnerships and relationships built on respect and friendship with our suppliers and customers. These are testament to the mutual longevity of our businesses. Thank you for being the most important part of our journey.”

As JPRO celebrates its 35th birthday, the company is not just looking back but also forward. Joni Benton, JPRO Operations Manager says, “We are incredibly proud of our team and partners, some of the best talent in the industry working with some of the most sought-after brands. The management team is excited about the future and envisions sustained growth, innovation and a deepened commitment to enhancing its core values as a distributor while serving clients with excellence.”

