JPRO Expands its Reach on the North and South Island

JPRO, one of New Zealand’s most trusted and experienced professional audio, video and control (AVC) distributors has expanded its reach on the North and South Island with the addition of two Technical Sales Managers.

Corrie Scheepers is appointed as Technical Sales Manager for the Lower North and South Island, and Mark Homan is onboarded as Technical Sales Manager for the Northern Region.

Based in Christchurch, Corrie is an experienced AV all-rounder with over 20 years’ experience in AV, live sound and distribution. He has gained invaluable experience in designing, training, programming and commissioning the best industry brands and enjoys coming up with out-of-the-box solutions for his customers.

Joni Benton, JPRO’s Operations Manager says: “We are really excited about these appointments! Throughout our 35-year history, JPRO has made the commitment to provide on-the-ground support for our partners in order to satisfy the ever-changing technical requirements of our industry. Corrie’s AV and live sound experience, along with being based in Christchurch, re-emphasises this commitment to our Southern Region customers.”

Mark is based in Auckland and has a keen interest in all things tech and audio related. He has been involved in sales and managerial roles in the professional, residential and luxury AV and home automation sectors for more than ten years.

Joni Benton says “Mark’s appointment is aimed at meeting the growing demands of the Northern Region and fulfilling the market’s requirements for a highly skilled and experienced Technical Sales Manager. This appointment is in line with our commitment to supply customer-oriented solutions that cater to their needs.”

