Justin Lakerink Joins ULA Group as Digital Technology Specialist         

(Pic L-R: Paul Rumble (General Manager VIC), Justin Lakerink (Digital Technology Sales Representative), Cuono Biviano (Managing Director) at ULA Group HQ)

ULA Group is very excited to welcome Justin Lakerink to their team.

With over 30 years’ experience in the industry, passion for technology runs through Justin’s veins. His drive and enthusiasm to help people get what they need is outstanding, and his large personality will surely match the landscape of the projects he will be delivering together with the ULA team!

“We are thrilled to have Justin on board,” says Paul Rumble, General Manager of VIC. “His energy, positive vibe and can-do attitude is a perfect fit for our growing team.”

True to his innovative and fun character, Justin has developed his own sport and is a real champion of the game! He loves to kick back and tune into his impressive vinyl collection of over 20,000 records.

Justin will be based in ULA’s Port Melbourne office, and he will be looking after the VIC, NSW, SA, TAS and WA markets.