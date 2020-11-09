



The Kiloview MG300 media gateway is a high-performance embedded multi-functional device which integrates functions such as streaming media protocol conversion, streaming media distribution service, multi-channel video decoding, and video image segmentation. It can be applied to video format conversion, protocol intercommunication, decoding, and splitting displays from different systems, manufacturers, types, and encoding. It also works as a streaming media server with the capability for 100 concurrent access.

