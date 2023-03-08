Kit Watson appointed General Manager of Jands NZ

After joining as Marketing Manager NZ in 2022, Jands have announced Kit Watson as General Manager for the New Zealand business.

An extract from CX Magazine article released last year outlined that “having worked in the New Zealand AVC industry since 2012, Kit brings experience working as a Marketing and Operations Manager at the distribution and dealer level for reputable brands predominantly across the commercial sector.”

Going on to start a business strategy consultancy, Kit was contracted by Jands into the Marketing Manager role for New Zealand in September 2022. It became clear that Kit has passion for the industry and determination to lead a team invested in providing the best service and support in New Zealand.

Commenting on the appointment Jands CEO, Phil Muffet, said “suppliers and customers have been requesting revitalised support for the NZ channel, however unfortunately the plans formulated in 2019 needed to be paused. I’m excited to finally be in a position to have some of NZ’s best technical, sales and marketing talent come together to support bringing these plans to life. Kit’s experience in the local market and selfless leadership are the final missing piece.”

He adds “Kit has an open remit to ensure that our NZ partners enjoy the generational change that is being played out across the industry and around the world. With a single goal to ensure customers have the best experience and support underpinned by Jands portfolio of industry leading suppliers, I very much look forward to supporting Kit and the team improve the local market experience.”

Kit Watson comments “Jands is a long-established company that has proven to be a forward-thinking business filled with people who care about the quality of supply and support we provide for the industry. To have this incredible opportunity and investment to further expand this in New Zealand is humbling.”

She adds “My New Zealand colleagues, Jason Allot and Phil Sargent, have done an exceptional job of nurturing their customer base. I want to thank them for the support they have shown me as I step into this role. Looking ahead, we are focused on expanding and building the best AV and lighting distribution team to support New Zealand. This will become very apparent over the coming months.”

Kit Watson took on the role of General Manager (NZ) on Wednesday 1st February 2023 and can be reached via kwatson@jands.co.nz