KVM Australia turns 21





Established in April 1999 as a specialist importer and distributor of KVM (Keyboard Video Mouse) Technology, including but not limited to KVM switches, KVM Extension Technology and Digital Signage solutions, we are proud to have been part of this very specialised niche technology market as it has gone ahead in leaps and bounds.

From the traditional 2 port VGA / PS2 KVM switch of yesteryear to products today that extend, switch, and manage KVM signals not just to reduce clutter, but also provide real cost and process /production benefits for companies that implement the technology.

Our expertise in KVM technologies combined with high level access to these world class manufacturers enables us to provide Australian integrators and installers with sound technical advice from industry innovators and leaders regarding possible solutions which require KVM Extension or Switching Technology.

The growth of IP based products and the convergence of AV and IT products over the past few years has seen many products that were once only considered for use as a KVM extender now becoming common place in AV integration and installations.

Unlike many vendors and manufacturers that make hundreds if not thousands of products of which only one is a KVM range, all our vendors are specialist KVM manufacturers. Likewise, KVM Australia don’t sell computers or monitors, we simply do KVM. Its who we are.

As a commercial supplier for leading world class manufacturers such as Adder, G&D, Icron, Matrox, and Raritan to Australia and New Zealand, we have always represented our vendors with the utmost integrity and provide our integrators and resellers with the best sales and technical support we can.

KVM Australia continues to provide this level of support to our integrators and resellers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. We wish to thank all our customers and suppliers for their support over the past 21 years, and look forward to continuing our journey. So if you need KVM, call KVM.





