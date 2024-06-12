L-Acoustics and d&b audiotechnik Launch Milan Manager

d&b audiotechnik and L-Acoustics have announced the launch of Milan Manager, the innovative software platform designed to simplify the configuration, management, and monitoring of Milan-AVB networks. This neutral and free-to-use solution is immediately available for download. Visitors to InfoComm 2024 can try out setting up networks using Milan Manager in the Central Hall at the L-Acoustics booth, #C9035, or the d&b audiotechnik booth, #C9421.

Without brand affiliations, Milan Manager will foster universal acceptance of Milan-AVB, the most stable and open networking technology platform, by simplifying network deployment, regardless of complexity. With a clean and intuitive tab-based interface, Milan Manager provides fast and efficient access to all essential functions while delivering clear, real-time network status reporting.

Milan Manager automatically discovers units and allows users to name them, set sample rates, and manage media clocks. Channels can be mapped from talker devices to output streams, connecting them to listener devices. Peace of mind is crucial when managing networks, and Milan Manager gives constant access to updates on network health, allowing users to proactively address issues and maintain optimal performance.

Through this collaboration, d&b audiotechnik and L-Acoustics underscore their unwavering commitment to promoting broader acceptance of Milan-AVB. With the launch of Milan Manager, the industry takes a significant first step toward seamless Milan-AVB integration. Both companies are actively developing further features for Milan Manager, aiming to empower users to focus on what matters most: delivering exceptional shows to audiences around the globe.

For more information about Milan Manager, go to: https://www.l-acoustics.com/products/milan-manager/ or https://www.dbaudio.com/global/en/milan-ready-for-tomorrow/