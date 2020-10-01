L-Acoustics Reveals Compact, Full-Range K3 Line Source System

Shipping immediately, K3 completes the K Series lineup, taking its place between the popular K2 and Kara II enclosures as the perfect versatile solution for today’s reshaped events

L-Acoustics rounds out its industry-leading K Series with the introduction of K3, the manufacturer’s smallest full-range enclosure, designed to deliver big sound for mid-size events with audiences ranging from 1,000 to 10,000. K3 provides full-range bandwidth, without the need for a flown companion subwoofer. Its highly efficient design reduces amplification needs. These features make K3 faster and simpler, as well as more economical and sustainable to deploy.

“K3 is ready for the events of today and tomorrow,” shares L-Acoustics Executive Director of Application Design Florent Bernard. “Our design team created a dual-12-inch-based system with the form factor and price of a 10-inch design, without the inherent performance compromises of 10-inch loudspeakers. K3 offers long-throw, full-range performance in a compact, accessible package, tailor-made for small to mid-capacity events and venues that are the mainstay of most sound providers. It is a ‘no compromises’ tool, perfectly adapted to the current event landscape and, when paired with K1 and K2, is quickly and powerfully scalable for large-capacity events.”

Providing the full-range L-Acoustics contour from an enclosure that is 33% smaller than K2 and weighing only 43 kg (95 lbs), K3 is ideal for applications that require plenty of power and bandwidth from a small form factor, including mid-size tours, festivals, corporate events, religious services and other productions. Dimensioned to keep sightlines clear, K3 integrates easily into venues with space restrictions.

The new two-way active WST enclosure possesses all of the hallmarks that have made K Series the reference in line array technology, including optimised mechanical design for reduced weight, laminar vents for powerful and linear low frequency response, and time-tested effortless rigging. K3 also features L-Acoustics Panflex technology, which provides sound designers with quick access to a choice of four horizontal directivity patterns: 70° or 110° symmetrical or 90° asymmetrical on either side. With Panflex and inter-element angles ranging from 0° to 10°, K3 line source coverage can be precisely tailored to fit any audience geometry.

Equipped with the L-Acoustics signature DOSC waveguide for long-throw capability (>35 m/100 ft), K3 boasts an exceptional bandwidth of 42 Hz to 20 kHz (-10 dB, 70° directivity) and maximum SPL of 143 dB. Without needing a dedicated subwoofer, K3 can be used as the main system for vocal and music reinforcement in most applications, or as a complement to K1 or K2 as outfills or delays. When deployed with KS28 subwoofers, K3 excels as a compact main system for sonically demanding live events.

The product’s power-efficient system design meets today’s requirement for more sustainable deployment and reduced truck space. One LA12X amplified controller can power up to six K3, meaning that a single LA-RAK AVB unit can drive up to 18 K3.

With the first K3 production units already shipping to customers, L-Acoustics will deliver K3i, a fixed install version, in 2021. K3i will be superbly suited for an even larger range of applications using a distributed approach.

For more information on the new L-Acoustics K3, visit www.l-acoustics.com

About L-Acoustics

Founded in 1984 near Paris, France, L-Acoustics is the market leader in professional sound reinforcement technologies. With over 550 team members worldwide and offices in Paris, London, Singapore, Los Angeles, and New York, L-Acoustics is present in over 80 countries via our network of Certified Providers. Focused on solutions that elevate the audience experience, more than 20% of L-Acoustics’ talent is devoted to R&D in the areas of acoustics, applications, mechanics, electronics, signal processing, and software development. In recognition of creating innovative professional sound technology, L-Acoustics was named as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies of 2020.

Recognized for pioneering the line source array, L-Acoustics continues to shape the future of the professional audio industry with L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound technology, a multidimensional, object-based approach to designing, mixing, and processing sound that results in extremely natural and intelligible audio, and a more vibrant, authentic connection between artists and their fans. Now also available for exceptional private sound spaces with L-Acoustics Creations designs.

L-Acoustics technologies can be heard in places like the Hollywood Bowl, Dickies Arena, Allianz Arena, home of Bayern Munich, or the Philharmonie de Paris, as well as the world’s top-grossing festivals, and on tour with world-class artists such as Mark Knopfler, Aerosmith, and P!NK.