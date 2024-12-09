LASERWORLD TARM 3

At Element Live Productions, we have a broad range of client types and, consequently, gear to suit their requirements. There is a lot of regular AV gear but also some specialist offerings. We’ve come up with a concept we call ‘niche at scale’, where we go after different sectors, and grow the business in that direction.

Lasers were a perceived gap in our capability, but also in local offerings – there aren’t all that many players in the Australian market. Further, we were recently joined by a new team member that holds laser safety officer training, and that gave us an incentive to expand in this area.

One of the major impediments to hire and utilisation of lasers in this country is safety and the regulations surrounding that. We like to go quite high level with our offerings. That includes equipment, but also processes, requiring high levels of diligence, and a complete safety understanding of the product and associated regulation.

As part of this offering, we feel that we have the full gamut: that we understand the product, we understand the safety requirements and regulations, and that we can therefore deliver these shows confidently and safely.

We saw a range of shows coming up that are EDM-heavy outdoor DJ events and that kind of thing, so the addition of lasers to our core business offerings was going to be a real point of difference.

Element looked at what was on offer in this country and talked with AVECorp about some of their product lines. With some personal experience of Swiss companies, we were keen to explore the Laserworld offerings. These looked like solidly built and engineered products that are high end, suiting our niche at scale approach.

We settled on tarm 3, which are full-colour white light RGB lasers that are designed for professional laser-shows, graphic projections, installation projects, and night clubs. Their solid construction and inbuilt safety features also make them ideal for rental companies like us.

We wanted to do quite heavily saturated shows without necessarily leaning into the old trick of going super high power. The tarm 3 are a ‘true’ 3 Watt system that have great mirror speeds and are really solidly built. We expect to see them outputting at full power for many years.

Another key aspect of choosing these units is flexible and robust control options. We can use the Laserworld ‘Showcontroller’ software to do easy standalone setups but also integrate them into fully programmed DMX driven shows when it is called for. The tarm units can also be run via LAN, ArtNET, and ILDA.

The next major selling point (versus cheaper units) is that these have a very high scan speed and fast reliable mirror system that will stand up to life on the road. This makes the projected image look a lot more true-to-life, rather than the jerky artifacts you can get with lower end lasers.

Laserworld tarm units work very well for graphics projection. The mirrors are incredibly precise and the integrity of the beam and its divergence over distance is also very good with these models. We can be showing high resolution images because the beam divergence and diameter is very much at the higher end of the spectrum. Although the beams can travel hundreds of metres, we recommend a 30 metre throw distance for indoor arenas. This distance keeps images sharp and punchy.

The Showcontoller software is very intuitive to use but also includes lots of safety features. Setting ‘no scan zones’ is a really important thing in the laser world, and we can be confident with this software that our lasers will not shoot into the crowd scanning angle.

Further, there’s a myriad of cut out and lock-out features on these units and software which for us is very important to us, enabling adherence to the various regulated standards.

Our tarm units have a great cooling system that is very well considered. They run cool and quiet, and you can feel the heft in them. They’re built like the proverbial tank. So this is quite confidence inspiring straight out of the box.

Tarms can be easily IP addressed, and the back panel system includes physical interlocks as well, which are part of the safety suite.

Multiple LAN ports allow for easy daisy chaining between units.

The design of the mounting yokes means that when you do focus them in a given position, you can be confident that they will remain in that position regardless of how robust your set might be, or how much energy there is on the stage. They are built to be focused and remain in position and be properly locked off in that position. They are IP54 rated and the internals are pretty much a sealed system, so they don’t incur much dust ingress.

As a hire company, gear reliability and ROI are important factors for us. The diodes used in Laserworld tarms are top notch and we are confident that they will still be outputting the rated 3W in several years’ time. Purchasers get a certificate to confirm all of that as well. And AVE stand behind their equipment with great service and support. We feel more like collaborators than customers.

Product Information: www.laserworld.com/en/

Distributor Australia: www.avecorp.com.au

Distributor New Zealand: www.mdrlighting.co.nz

Chris Manton is General Manager at Element Live Productions. The company started as an IT business, Element ICT, and organically added AV hire and production as they went, rebranding to become Element Live Productions in mid 2024. They like to pursue projects that are complex, unique, and stylish – a little like them and their diverse and widely experienced staff.

The Specs