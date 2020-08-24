LED CHINA 2020: Live and On The Web

From 1 to 3 September, LED CHINA 2020 will run as a live tradeshow and virtual event, presenting the latest trends in LED displays and their cross-market applications.

LED CHINA 2020 has launched a B2B online webcast platform – LED CHINA I Live(https://live.ledchina.com/), to complement its in-person event. With rich content and powerful functions, the platform offers a brand-new experience and an ongoing opportunity to source, learn, and interact, saving the time and economic costs of visiting the exhibition in person.

LED CHINA I Live will be presented as the virtual version of LED CHINA 2020 from 1 to 3 September, concurrent with the physical exhibition. All exhibitors will host their own webcast on LED CHINA I Live to introduce new products, provide special offers, and share market trends including pixel-pitch/micro LED, 5G internet connectivity, and 8K video displays.

What You Can Do at LED CHINA I Live:

With over 1,200 brands involved, this platform will be a huge B2B search engine. Talk to your targeted suppliers by extending an invitation for a video call, or just text them. For those with particular needs, you may post your sourcing requirements on the platform, and let the exhibitors come to you with the right product offering.

Solutions and Market Segments @ the Show:

Entertainment/Staging/Broadcasting/Hospitality/Stadiums & Venues/Conferencing/Brand Marketing & Advertising/Experiential Design/Command & Control Rooms/Retail Environments/DOOH Networks/Conference & Multimedia/Pro AV & Installation

Both the in-person and virtual events will be open to all professionals without any charge this year. Go to https://www.ledchina.com/en/led-china-live/ for more information.

The event will provide materials including virtual showrooms, an online exhibitor list, and exhibitor’s showroom timetable on the website in advance of the show, so visitors can do some research before they attend and manage their time better.

Concurrent Events of LED CHINA 2020:

Entertainment Design Expo 2020

Commercial Integrated System China 2020

Digital Signage China 2020

Sign China 2020

About LED CHINA:

Established in 2005, LED CHINA was the first international LED exhibition. The leader in the global LED industrial chain, LED CHINA· Shenzhen is devoted to building a one-stop trading platform with a wide range of LED related products, and LED applications in different industrial fields. For more, visit: www.LEDChina.com

About the Organiser:

Informa Markets Trust is a joint venture of Informa Markets. Informa Markets is a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B event organiser in the world. It has over 11,000 staff and provides business services to over 40 countries for more than 50 different industries. Over 500 leading exhibitions across the globe are organised by Informa Markets.