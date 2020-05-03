On Wednesday 15 April, 80 Australian production companies, venues, lighting suppliers, distributors and designers lit up buildings, landmarks, hospitals, and the sky across Australia in the ALIA-coordinated campaign ‘Light Unite’.





Inspired by similar events in Europe, the aim was to thank all essential workers at the front-line of the pandemic, while drawing attention to the plight of our own industry.

It was a huge media success, covered by major networks including an interview with organiser Cat Strom, and flooding social media with images and videos. It also provided a much-needed morale boost to techs, getting them back on the tools.





Clearlight Shows Melbourne

Intense Lighting Hire

Crystal Productions Sydney

Photo Credit: Alice Greenwood

Event Sound Sydney





ULA Group Brisbane

Sydney Town Hall

Phaseshift, Melbourne

Cleveland Point Lighthouse by

Show Hire Australia

R and R Productions – Old Council Chambers Kiama

Show Technology, Sydney

Frontier Lighting Perth

Melbourne Town Hall





His Majesty’s, Perth

HOTA, Gold Coast

Metropolis Perth by Granston Productions

Perth Concert Hall, GSD Productions

Alpha Creations Melbourne

The Alfred Hospital, Melbourne

Jands Sydney

Light Application Perth

Channel 9 Sydney











CX Magazine – May 2020



LIGHTING | AUDIO | VIDEO | STAGING | INTEGRATION

Entertainment technology news and issues for Australia and New Zealand

– in print and free online www.cxnetwork.com.au









See also Lighting the Sky for Heroes – CX Network, 25 March 2020

https://www.cxnetwork.com.au/lighting-the-sky-for-heroes

















