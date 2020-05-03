On Wednesday 15 April, 80 Australian production companies, venues, lighting suppliers, distributors and designers lit up buildings, landmarks, hospitals, and the sky across Australia in the ALIA-coordinated campaign ‘Light Unite’.
Inspired by similar events in Europe, the aim was to thank all essential workers at the front-line of the pandemic, while drawing attention to the plight of our own industry.
It was a huge media success, covered by major networks including an interview with organiser Cat Strom, and flooding social media with images and videos. It also provided a much-needed morale boost to techs, getting them back on the tools.
CX Magazine – May 2020
LIGHTING | AUDIO | VIDEO | STAGING | INTEGRATION
Entertainment technology news and issues for Australia and New Zealand
– in print and free online www.cxnetwork.com.au
