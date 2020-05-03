News

4 May 2020

Light Unite

On Wednesday 15 April, 80 Australian production companies, venues, lighting suppliers, distributors and designers lit up buildings, landmarks, hospitals, and the sky across Australia in the ALIA-coordinated campaign ‘Light Unite’.

Inspired by similar events in Europe, the aim was to thank all essential workers at the front-line of the pandemic, while drawing attention to the plight of our own industry.

It was a huge media success, covered by major networks including an interview with organiser Cat Strom, and flooding social media with images and videos. It also provided a much-needed morale boost to techs, getting them back on the tools.

  • Clearlight Shows Melbourne
  • Intense Lighting Hire
  • Crystal Productions Sydney
    Photo Credit: Alice Greenwood
  • Event Sound Sydney


“It was a huge media success, covered by major networks.”


  • ULA Group Brisbane
  • Sydney Town Hall
  • Phaseshift, Melbourne
  • Cleveland Point Lighthouse by
    Show Hire Australia

“The aim was to thank all essential workers at the front-line of the pandemic.”


  • R and R Productions – Old Council Chambers Kiama
  • Show Technology, Sydney
  • Frontier Lighting Perth
  • Melbourne Town Hall


“It also provided a much-needed morale boost to techs, getting them back on the tools.”


  • His Majesty’s, Perth
  • HOTA, Gold Coast
  • Metropolis Perth by Granston Productions
  • Perth Concert Hall, GSD Productions
  • Alpha Creations Melbourne
  • The Alfred Hospital, Melbourne
  • Jands Sydney
  • Light Application Perth
  • Channel 9 Sydney





See also Lighting the Sky for Heroes – CX Network, 25 March 2020
https://www.cxnetwork.com.au/lighting-the-sky-for-heroes









