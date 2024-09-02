LSC & Avolites Announce Partnership for Australia & New Zealand

Two of the best-known brands in the global entertainment lighting technology industry have announced an exciting new partnership destined to change the landscape of the market in Australia & New Zealand. With effect from 1 September, Melbourne-based manufacturer LSC Control Systems will become the Australia & New Zealand distributor for UK-based lighting controls and visual systems manufacturer, Avolites.

Both companies are owned by Czech Republic-based moving light and LED manufacturer, Robe lighting s.r.o.

This significant development will be mutually beneficial to both brands in Australia & New Zealand – and to the market as it signals a new period of opportunity for the region’s professional lighting industry.

It also brings these two renowned brands full circle. Although in robust competition for more than 30 years, the two enjoyed a successful partnership back in the 1980s, when LSC provided certain products under OEM license to Avolites.

Acquisition has changed the outlook once again.

As Robe businesses, both companies can now draw on each other’s strengths together with the resources and dynamics of the wider Robe group, to offer a new level of solutions and support to the thriving Australasian market. With LSC’s role as a provider of world-leading power and data distribution solutions, complemented by Avolites’ renowned visuals and lighting control products, the future is visibly bright.

Avolites’ Managing Director Paul Wong is thrilled by the development: “We’re all very happy to welcome LSC as our representative for Australia and New Zealand. Their years of industry experience and strong relationships will strengthen Avolites in the region. We all take great confidence from the natural alignment between the two brands!”

Gary Pritchard, LSC’s Founder & Managing Director, agrees: “This is incredibly exciting news that allows us to provide a very attractive turnkey offering to the customers. Two manufacturers working together in their respective fields of expertise can only benefit the market.”

Gary Pritchard

He adds, “Just a few short years ago, we wouldn’t have imagined that an opportunity like this was possible. But now, I’m delighted to say that some big, bold moves in this incredible industry have made it a reality!”

This new reality continues the long and interwoven stories of both brands and presents an optimistic future.

“Avolites’ latest range of lighting control consoles and media servers perfectly complements our product portfolio,” says LSC’s business development manager, Darren McLanders, “It’s a powerful synergy and we’re looking forward to passing it on to our customers here in Australia and New Zealand.”

Darren continues, “The Avolites team has done an amazing job over the years, establishing a real presence, particularly in the UK, supporting and training console users at festivals and shows. It’s a model we’ll follow here, with regular training and direct product support from industry professionals, giving users the confidence and support they need to grow an advanced range of products.”

The Avolites brand will be officially relaunched to the Australia & New Zealand market during the 2024 Entech roadshow events, set to visit Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane and Perth during October.

https://www.lsccontrol.com.au

https://www.avolites.com

Main image: Paul Wong with Avolites sales director, Ron Carrington