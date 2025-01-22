News

22 Jan 2025

MadisonAV boosts training programs 

Annual calendar of face-to-face training is being rolled out nationally

With a full week program of training sessions being held in one state each month, MadsionAV’s team of travelling experts will cover a range of products and technologies and will expand to include more courses throughout the year.

Kicking off in Brisbane in February, the initial program includes the following courses:

DateTimeCourseAvailable seatsAVIXA RU’s
Monday 10 Feb8:30am – 12:30pmJBL Audio Essentials15*Submitted for certification. TBC
Monday 10 Feb1:00pm – 5:00pmAUDIOropa Assistive Listening – Specification & Design Workshop18*Submitted for certification. TBC
Tuesday 11 Feb9:00am – 4:00pmJBL 3D Loudspeaker Design Training84RU
Wednesday 12 – Thursday 13 Feb2DAYS – 9:00am – 5:00pmAMX MUSE Automator JumpStart Training94RU
Friday 14 Feb9:00am – 5:00pmAMX SVSI N2600 Networked AV JumpStart Training94RU

Location

MadisonAV, Level 2, Building 1, 61 Metroplex Avenue, Murarrie, QLD 4172

Refreshments and participant gift packs are provided to attendees.

You can register for sessions, or sign up for notifications on their national training program here

If you would like to pre-register your interest in sessions in other states, please contact training@madisonav.com.au.

