22 Jan 2025
MadisonAV boosts training programs
Annual calendar of face-to-face training is being rolled out nationally
With a full week program of training sessions being held in one state each month, MadsionAV’s team of travelling experts will cover a range of products and technologies and will expand to include more courses throughout the year.
Kicking off in Brisbane in February, the initial program includes the following courses:
|Date
|Time
|Course
|Available seats
|AVIXA RU’s
|Monday 10 Feb
|8:30am – 12:30pm
|JBL Audio Essentials
|15
|*Submitted for certification. TBC
|Monday 10 Feb
|1:00pm – 5:00pm
|AUDIOropa Assistive Listening – Specification & Design Workshop
|18
|*Submitted for certification. TBC
|Tuesday 11 Feb
|9:00am – 4:00pm
|JBL 3D Loudspeaker Design Training
|8
|4RU
|Wednesday 12 – Thursday 13 Feb
|2DAYS – 9:00am – 5:00pm
|AMX MUSE Automator JumpStart Training
|9
|4RU
|Friday 14 Feb
|9:00am – 5:00pm
|AMX SVSI N2600 Networked AV JumpStart Training
|9
|4RU
Location
MadisonAV, Level 2, Building 1, 61 Metroplex Avenue, Murarrie, QLD 4172
Refreshments and participant gift packs are provided to attendees.
You can register for sessions, or sign up for notifications on their national training program here
If you would like to pre-register your interest in sessions in other states, please contact training@madisonav.com.au.
