MadisonAV boosts training programs 

Annual calendar of face-to-face training is being rolled out nationally

With a full week program of training sessions being held in one state each month, MadsionAV’s team of travelling experts will cover a range of products and technologies and will expand to include more courses throughout the year.

Kicking off in Brisbane in February, the initial program includes the following courses:

Location

MadisonAV, Level 2, Building 1, 61 Metroplex Avenue, Murarrie, QLD 4172

Refreshments and participant gift packs are provided to attendees.

You can register for sessions, or sign up for notifications on their national training program here

If you would like to pre-register your interest in sessions in other states, please contact training@madisonav.com.au.