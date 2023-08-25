Marcia Hines AM to be awarded at this year’s Music In The House

Support Act’s longest-running fundraising event, Music In The House, will return to Sydney on Thursday 31 August at The Grounds of Alexandria.

The must-attend fixture on the industry calendar will welcome leaders from across the sector in celebration of Aussie icon, Marcia Hines AM, who will be honoured with this year’s prestigious Excellence in the Community Award for her contribution to music and the community.

Marcia Hines AM said: “This is truly an unexpected honour. Thank you to all those people who considered me for this award. I am totally humbled by it.”

Advertisement

Hosted by Courtney Act, the night will feature acoustic performances of Marcia’s classics by Tania Doko, Damien Leith, Brendan Maclean and Natalie Gauci.

Support Act will also be unveiling its brand new diversity, equity and inclusion training program, Voices Amplified, and Money Moves – money management and financial wellbeing 101 program on the night.

CEO of Support Act, Clive Miller, explains: “We’re thrilled to be honouring the incredible career of Marcia Hines AM this year, which spans five decades, 22 albums, 2.6 million sales, and countless chart-topping singles and multi-platinum records globally.

Advertisement

“Marcia is an inspiration to women and artists everywhere, having mentored numerous young artists as our favourite judge on Australian Idol, and has been a tireless advocate for people with diabetes, as well as a loyal ally of the LGBTQIA+ community. She is a truly deserving recipient and we’re looking forward to a wonderful night celebrating her and her music.”

Anyone who can’t attend the night can still get involved in the online auction and raffle of money-can’t-buy music treasures, including a ‘Zone Box’ for eight to see Foo Fighters at Accor Stadium, tickets to the Frontier Touring/Chugg suite for Robbie Williams, a Maton SRS60C Guitar, a pair of Neumann KH Monitors and headphones, photography and video packages from Jess Mac, Hustle Media and Ben Baker, some fantastic vinyl and merch packs, our very own Music In The House Golden Ticket prize, a one-off Marcia Hines denim jacket, and much more.

The online auction and raffle is open to the public to bid on from now until 8.40pm, Thursday 31 August by registering at musicinthehouse.org.

Music In The House was created in 2006 as an opportunity for Support Act to recognise someone in Australian music for their musicianship and their broader contribution to the community.

Over the past 17 years, the event has celebrated many wonderful Australian artists including Midnight Oil, Tina Arena, Paul Kelly and Uncle Archie Roach; featured heartfelt and moving testimony from their peers regarding their influence and impact on their lives; and raised thousands of dollars for music workers doing it tough.

For further information on Support Act and Music In The House, visit supportact.org.au.