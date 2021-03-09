Martin Audio TORUS





TORUS is a constant curvature array combining optimised coverage, SPL profile and cost efficiency. Each TORUS cabinet is designed for a flexible horizontal dispersion pattern and can be manually adjusted between 90°, 60° or 75° (Asymmetrical) via the unique Dynamic Horn Flare. This not only moves and locks the waveguide but also adjusts the horn mouth, including the low diffraction termination into the baffle, to ensure correct geometry and optimal performance in each of those settings. A vertical pattern of either 15° or 30° is achieved via two separate cabinet types: T1215 and T1230, respectively. These cabinets can also be combined to fit venue and coverage requirements.





Jansen jansen.nz or (09) 377 3663













