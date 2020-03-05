

Martin ERA has released the 800 LED moving head profile. With crisp optics, full curtain framing and matched colour mixing and gobos from the MAC range, the 800W white LED engine produces a bright, sharp 6,500K gobo projection with a flat field. It features 1:8 of zoom (7 to 56 degrees), electronic dimming and strobe, full CMY colour mixing and separate colour wheel, variable colour temperature control, animation wheel and more. Compact, rugged and low weight for touring, this LED moving head is ready for big stadium entertainment and rental applications. LED Viper anyone?

Martin ERA 800 Profile









