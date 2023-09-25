MCA & AV1 announce renewed five-year strategic partnership, major investment in venue technology

Live event production company AV1 and the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia (MCA Australia) announce details of a major investment in venue AV equipment upgrades and a renewed vision for the partnership, which sees AV1 elevated to Major Partner status.

Following a long-term partnership, which began in October 2006, the new 2023 deal will see AV1 invest in renewed state-of-the-art audiovisual equipment throughout the venue spaces.

Kirsty Esson, Head of Venues (Sales & Operations) Museum of Contemporary Art said, “The Museum of Contemporary Art Australia is delighted to renew its longstanding partnership with AV1. Since the start of this partnership MCA Australia and AV1 have worked together to ensure the MCA Venues represent the best and latest trends in event technology, with our goal to deliver incredible experiences for our clients and their guests.

MCA Venues provide crucial revenue to support the funding of MCA’s exhibitions, collection and engagement programs. The plans for investment within the venues are incredibly exciting and are representative of our shared strategic vision and commitment to our customer-focused approach. The investment plan is designed to facilitate the full range of event styles hosted within each of our venues, from corporate evenings to experiential brand and launch events, as well as helping our clients to celebrate their milestone occasions and create magical weddings. This investment will also support the MCA’s public programming, performances, and night events.”

Image Credit Esteban La Tessa

The Harbourside and Quayside rooms will be upgraded to the latest energy-efficient laser projection technology along with new LED lighting and PA system installations, while Foundation Hall will receive the bulk of the investment as the museum looks to use the space for a broader range of applications. MCA’s Lecture Theatre will undergo an infrastructure overhaul with the installation of an event-grade AV solution suitable for events and performances, in addition to live streaming capability. The Waterside Room & Terrace, Ambassador Lounge and Seminar Room are set to be upgraded to include self-managed solutions, suiting the application of these spaces.

“We appreciate and value the partnership with MCA every bit as much as we did when we first came on board” says Keith Wootton, Managing Director of AV1.

“Since 2006, we’ve enjoyed a really great working relationship with a shared vision of giving our mutual clients and their guests the best event experiences. Throughout 2020 and 2021 we worked together to innovate with the ControlRoom solution, building an exclusive broadcasting studio against the beautiful harbour backdrop so that clients could continue to communicate during lockdowns. We appreciate MCA’s ongoing support and look forward to what’s to come in this iconic venue.

As we look to the future, this investment in technology is a commitment of excellence to the MCA and our clients to provide market-leading solutions and great value for events professionals in one of Sydney’s most iconic locations”, Wootton continued.

The renewed vision for the partnership sees AV1 elevated to Major Partner status at the MCA. The two organisations will continue to align closely, adapting to changing customer needs post-pandemic and a renewed competitive environment.

Following the signing of the new deal, technology upgrades will take place in the coming months.

Upcoming exhibitions at MCA include Primavera 2023: Young Australian Artists, opening September 8 until 4 February 2023. Primavera is supported by exhibition partner AV1.

Feature image credit: April Josie Photography

Secondary image credit: Esteban La Tessa