Meyer Sound Appoints Ironside for Sales and Ampd Electronics for Service

Meyer Sound has announced the appointment of Owen Ironside to the position of Sales Manager, Australia and New Zealand. He will assume responsibility for all Meyer Sound sales “down under,” supporting the company’s new network of direct resellers throughout the two countries.

Meyer Sound also announced the selection of Brisbane-based Ampd Electronics as the new authorised service agent for the region.

“At the beginning of 2021 we launched a direct, non-exclusive reseller network for loudspeaker solutions in Australia and New Zealand, and now with Owen Ironside joining our team we expect our strong sales in this region to gather even greater momentum,” says Meyer Sound Sales Manager, Asia Pacific Chris D’bais. “Owen’s passion for great sound and his intimate technical knowledge of our products make him a perfect fit for this new post.”

Advertisement

Originally from Scotland, Ironside had been working in the UK pro audio and music technology industry since 2000 before migrating to Australia in 2011. Owen brings extensive industry knowledge from his previous live engineering, venue technical management, sales, and installation positions in Europe and Australia for Turnkey/Media Tools, Autograph, Amber Technology, as well as Soundcorp/Diversified and others. Owen joins Meyer Sound from the position of technical sales and business development manager at Meyer Sound’s former Australian distributor, Audio Brands Australia.

“The Meyer Sound team and products have played a key role in the success of my career, right from the beginning,” says Ironside. “I’m humbled and proud to now be welcomed into that team. I’m also excited to build on the rich local Meyer Sound history and strong sales, bringing the full support of the factory closer than ever before to the Australia and New Zealand market.”

Ironside is based in Sydney, Australia. He can be reached at oweni@meyersound.com or via his cell at +61 451 549 559. He will report directly to Chris D’bais and Director of International Sales Scott Gledhill.

Complementing the addition of Owen Ironside to the sales team is the selection of Ampd Electronics as the authorized Meyer Sound service agent for Australia, New Zealand and Oceania. Ampd Electronics has a distinguished record as both an AVL system integrator and service agency, and the company is a long-established service center for several other leading professional audio brands. Ampd Electronics may be contacted at +61 07 3311 6049 or service@ampdelectronics.com.au.