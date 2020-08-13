Meyer Sound Powers Extensive Upgrade at Adelaide Convention Centre

Widely recognised as one of the world’s most flexible and technologically advanced meeting facilities, the Adelaide Convention Centre (ACC) in South Australia recently completed a AU$397 million redevelopment which included a major overhaul of the venue’s audio systems. The loudspeakers and associated processing were augmented or completely replaced with new Meyer Sound systems in seven halls, including the addition of LYON line arrays for the ACC’s largest configurable space. When combined with existing inventories, this latest round of investments brings the total Meyer Sound loudspeaker count up to 270, making ACC the largest single-site user of Meyer Sound systems in Australia.

(L-R) Scott Bigg, Technology Innovation and Planning Manager, Adelaide Convention Centre; Andrew Gayler, Managing Director, AJ Sound; Greg Collins, Regional Manager, Audio Brands Australia; Owen Ironside, Technical Sales & Business Development Manager – Meyer Sound, Audio Brands Australia; Matthew Stanton, Technology Services Manager, Adelaide Convention Centre

In addition to the 20 LYON line array loudspeakers and accompanying eight 1100-LFC low-frequency control elements, the latest additions also include 65 ULTRA-X40 compact loudspeakers and 10 900-LFC elements. For networkable drive and optimisation, the project included the integration of five each of GALAXY 816 and GALAXY 408 Network Platforms and, for comprehensive monitoring via the network, two RMServer.

“We’re committed to delivering a premium experience across all client touchpoints,” comments Simon Burgess, general manager, Adelaide Convention Centre. “Our ongoing investment in the latest technology — specifically our sound systems — has enabled us to continue to elevate the quality of our production as well as create greater efficiencies for our team.”

Matthew Stanton, the venue’s technology services manager, adds, “We’ve been using Meyer Sound systems for nearly a quarter century. We’ve found their systems to be both reliable and versatile, which makes them a perfect fit for our venue. The latest upgrades have enabled us to further expand the flexible, self-powered ecosystem we’ve been building in recent years.”

The new LYON arrays reside in the ACC’s central building, where they can be flown in different configurations and orientations to cover the facility’s largest single open space, a combination of three separable halls (F, G and H) covering 5,600 square meters. The LYON-W wide coverage versions were chosen to allow flexibility for setting stages in either wide or narrow room orientations.

“With the new LYON system we can fly the arrays for large or small room configurations in any orientation, select the preset for it in GALAXY’s Compass control software, and we’re ready to go,” says Stanton. “We’re delighted to now be able to offer premium concert-level sound across our venue which enables us to accommodate, for example, a top Australian act for banquet entertainment without need to rely on any outside rentals. We found that the system’s linear response provides audio that is full and musical yet not intrusive.”

The new complement of 65 ULTRA-X40 loudspeakers will be spread widely around the venue, serving in both permanently mounted and portable capacities either as mains in small to mid-size rooms, or as fill or delay systems in the largest halls.

“While our existing Meyer Sound UPA-1Cs had proven reliable over the decades, our upgrade to the ULTRA-X40 has provided additional functionality. The new box is lighter and easier to handle with more output. What it delivers for its size and weight is truly impressive,” notes Stanton.

Four of the ULTRA-X40 loudspeakers were flown as delays in ACC’s 3,000 capacity Plenary Hall, opened in 2017, where they provide high frequency boost to seating areas that were shaded from the main LEOPARD arrays by video screens, ensuring seamless coverage across the auditorium.

Another innovative Meyer Sound solution provides controlled coverage in the glass-enclosed Gilbert Suite, where distributed overhead sound is supplied by discreet MM-4XP miniature self-powered loudspeakers, augmented by directional podium sound from two UP-4slim loudspeakers and deep bass from two MM-10XP miniature subwoofers. The ACC also retains its inventory of 32 M’elodie line array loudspeakers and 12 500-HP subwoofers, allowing flexible deployment as temporary main systems indoors or out, or as supplementary side fill systems for the LYON arrays in the largest hall configurations.

Audio Brands Australia, Meyer Sound’s distributor for the country, played a key coordinating role with the factory in California during the design and optimisation phases, with Technical Sales and Business Development Manager Owen Ironside serving as lead liaison alongside company Director Don McConnell. The PA tender was awarded to the local Adelaide dealer, AJ Sound.

“As the largest single-site installation of Meyer Sound products in Australia, the Adelaide Convention Centre serves as a showcase of Meyer Sound’s advanced technologies,” comments Owen Ironside. “ACC management’s continuing emphasis on the highest quality audio for every room and every event underscores their commitment to ensuring the best overall experience for every client.”

Situated at the heart of Adelaide’s Riverbank Precinct, the Adelaide Convention Centre comprises three distinct yet seamlessly integrated buildings totaling more than 20,000 square meters of multi-purpose space.