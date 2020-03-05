The ULTRA-X20 is the new compact point source loudspeaker from Meyer. It’s based around two 5” cone drivers, one 2” diaphragm compression driver and a rotatable 110° x 50° horn in a coaxial configuration. Power comes from a three-channel Class D amplifier managed with on board DSP.
Specified with operating frequency range of 60 Hz to 18 kHz, phase response of ±45° (100 Hz @ 16 kHz) and linear peak SPL of 123.5 dB. There are three connector panel options. The two AC powered versions with looping Powercon® connectors with choice of 3-pin XLR for audio or 5-pin XLR for audio and RMS remote monitoring or audio and the DC version allows remote powering on a single cable with a 5-pin Phoenix connector. There are also horn variants available (80° x 50° and 110° x 110°).
Contact:
Pacific AV
www.pacificav.co.nz or (09) 947 5230
Meyer Sound ULTRA-X20 Loudspeaker
Subscribe
Published monthly since 1991, our famous AV industry magazine is free for download or pay for print. Subscribers also receive CX News, our free weekly email with the latest industry news and jobs.