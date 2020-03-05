Meyer Sound ULTRA-X20 Loudspeaker







The ULTRA-X20 is the new compact point source loudspeaker from Meyer. It’s based around two 5” cone drivers, one 2” diaphragm compression driver and a rotatable 110° x 50° horn in a coaxial configuration. Power comes from a three-channel Class D amplifier managed with on board DSP.



Specified with operating frequency range of 60 Hz to 18 kHz, phase response of ±45° (100 Hz @ 16 kHz) and linear peak SPL of 123.5 dB. There are three connector panel options. The two AC powered versions with looping Powercon® connectors with choice of 3-pin XLR for audio or 5-pin XLR for audio and RMS remote monitoring or audio and the DC version allows remote powering on a single cable with a 5-pin Phoenix connector. There are also horn variants available (80° x 50° and 110° x 110°).







Contact:

Pacific AV

www.pacificav.co.nz or (09) 947 5230





