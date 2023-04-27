Micro LED: Inside Absen’s COB Manufacturing Centre

With the market for micro LED displays growing exponentially, LED display manufacturers worldwide are adapting to produce flip-chip COBs, a major technology for micro LEDs.

Aspiring to provide the most advanced flip-chip COB LED displays, Absen has been deploying the technology since 2016, achieving superior performance in international markets. Absen has invested heavily in COB LED production to accelerate the technology’s mass adoption.

Entering Absen’s factory, the first thing that comes into view is the automated assembly line, with robotic arms moving back and forth. In designing the production facility, Absen incorporated MES & SCADA systems with hundreds of data collection points, which enables complete production monitoring, and provides opportunities for quality and process improvement. Since the opening of the phase-II COB facility, Absen’s competitiveness in the high-end micro display market has been greatly enhanced.

Going deeper into the production area, there’s the Class 10K clean key area, the three-stage air filtration system, the 10^9Ω PVC static dissipative floor, and the all-round ESD protection for workers in the facility. The meticulous attention to detail represents Absen’s adherence to the highest quality standards.

High-precision machines, standardised processes, and excellent quality management systems have enabled the production of Absen’s “black, brilliant, cool, and strong” COB products. They have also laid a solid foundation for Absen’s leadership in the micro LED market. Absen’s flip-chip COB LED displays are widely deployed in control rooms, studios, lobbies, high-end commercial purposes and many other applications, with significant demand from users worldwide.

COB technology represents a revolution in the display industry. As the market for COB LED displays booms, Absen’s COB manufacturing center provides strong support for it to further expand production capacity and take advantage of market opportunities. Believing that “quality is the cornerstone of a manufacturing enterprise” and aiming to “create maximum value for our customers”, Absen aims to make its COB manufacturing center the anchor for future development.

www.absen.com